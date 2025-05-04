Renowned seer Athos Salomé has turned his focus to the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, predicting turbulence ahead for the Sussexes specifically in 2026

From security scares to strained royal ties, Salomé foresees a challenging road for Harry and Meghan, including a potential relocation and a ‘spiritual awakening’ for the Duke

While mystics claim their prophecies have correctly predicted major events, sceptics argue these forecasts remain speculative

Athos Salomé, a renowned seer often called the ‘Living Nostradamus,’ has made several high-profile predictions over the years.

His forecasts have allegedly included the Covid pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and even the Microsoft global outage.

Now, he has turned his focus to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, suggesting a turbulent future ahead and break up by 2026

Prince Harry’s ongoing struggles and explosive BBC interview

According to DailyMail UK, since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry has been at the centre of legal battles and family disputes.

Most recently, following his loss in the court appeal for taxpayer-funded security, the Duke of Sussex gave an extraordinary interview to the BBC, expressing frustration with the British government, distancing himself from his father, King Charles III, and stating he “can’t return to the UK.”

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle heading for a split?

According to Athos Salomé, 2025 will be a challenging year for the Sussexes. Tension is expected to mount, with a significant security scare predicted between July and September during a humanitarian trip to Africa. This, he believes, will further strain their marriage.

By 2026, Prince Harry might reconnect with King Charles III privately due to a royal health emergency, though Prince William is likely to remain emotionally distant.

Additionally, Salomé suggests that a former royal staffer may release damaging material about Meghan Markle, shifting public sympathy toward Harry.

Prince Harry’s ‘spiritual awakening’ and potential relocation

Towards the end of 2026, Salomé predicts that Prince Harry will embark on a humanitarian project for war veterans—an endeavour that could mark a turning point in his personal development.

He also suggests that the couple may leave California, possibly relocating to South Africa or New Zealand, as Harry undergoes a ‘spiritual awakening’ upon reaching the age of 42.

Craig Hamilton-Parker supports the psychic forecast

Craig Hamilton-Parker, another well-known mystic, echoed Salomé’s predictions. He claims that Harry and Meghan will “eventually split” and that Meghan may transition to a talk show career while Harry faces emotional struggles.

Can we trust the predictions of ‘living seer?

While Athos Salomé and Craig Hamilton-Parker assert that they have accurately predicted global events, critics remain sceptical.

Many argue that these prophecies often use vague wording, allowing broad interpretation. While the mystics’ forecasts may intrigue royal watchers, only time will reveal the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

