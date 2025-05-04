The Kano emirate crisis deepened as both Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero appointed different individuals as Galadima, a key traditional title

The parallel turbaning ceremonies have left the royal institution in disarray and residents confused over which Emir and Galadima to recognize

This latest development reflects the growing political influence over traditional leadership in Kano, sparking fears of instability and loss of cultural unity

The lingering power struggle over the Kano emirate has on Friday taken a dramatic turn as the two embattled emirs have appointed different holders for the prestigious Galadima title.

The reinstated Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, and the deposed Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, conducted parallel turbaning ceremonies for the late Galadiman Kano’s successor.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Ado Bayero have appointed Galadimas

Source: Facebook

Confusion in Kano as embattled monarchs make appointments

This has plunged the royal household into another fresh crisis as many residents are also in chaos regarding whom to accept among the two Galadima titleholders.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on the recent passing away of the late Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, who held the prestigious title of Galadiman Kano, a key traditional office in the emirate.

At the main palace, the reinstated Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi presided over the turbaning of Alhaji Munir Sanusi Bayero as the new Galadima.

Meanwhile, just a few kilometers away, at the Nasarawa mini-palace where he has been holding court since his controversial dethronement, ousted Emir Aminu Ado Bayero performed his own ceremony, crowning Alhaji Sanusi Ado Bayero for the same title.

Divided Palace, Divided People

The parallel ceremonies have again deepened the crisis in Kano, with many residents divided and confused.

Findings by Legit.ng shows that the development is the latest in the protracted battle for control of the ancient Kano emirate, which has been a focal point of political and traditional rivalry since 2019.

SLS was reinstated as Kano Emir by the incumbent governor, a move currently being challenged in court. Photo credit: FB/Sanusi Lamido

Source: Facebook

Recall that the Kano emirship crisis began in 2019 when then Governor Abdullahi Ganduje split the emirate and deposed Sanusi.

In May 2024, Governor Yusuf however reversed the law, reinstating Sanusi, but Bayero, allegedly backed by federal authorities, has contested the move, leading to a tense standoff.

Residents of Kano are divided, with some backing Sanusi’s legitimacy as the state recognized emir, while others remain loyal to Bayero, citing his lineage.

“This is no longer just about traditional leadership; it is about political influence and control. Until there is a clear resolution, Kano risks further instability,” said Malam Ibrahim Musa, a Kano community leader.

Market trader Haruna Baballe told our correspondent that he is still in shocked.

“How can one city have two Galadimas? This is not our tradition, in fact our fathers never saw this kind of confusion."

“ I am still shocked, because we just want peace, and this fighting is not good for our children or our traditional institutions,” he explained.

On the other hand, a 61 year old traditional leader, Alhaji Bello Sani who was born and raised in the metropolitan Kano said, he is now confused.

“I have never seen anything like this in my 60. In the past, when the emir speaks, Kano listens. Now we have two voices claiming to speak for us. So which one should we follow?"

“This is not about tradition anymore. It is about politicians using our royal institution for their games. Shame on them,” he added.

Hisbah bans sports betting in Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a decisive move to combat immorality, the Kano State Hisbah Board had announced a ban on all forms of sports betting within the state.

This was disclosed by the deputy commander-general of the board, Dr. Mujaheed Aminuddeen, during a press briefing on the Hisbah’s renewed efforts to uphold social order.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng