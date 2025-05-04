A beautiful mother of four who lost her first husband has celebrated as she remarried in grand style

She recalled how a friend mocked her in 2022, as she shared clips from her lavish traditional ceremony

The woman said her bride price was paid on March 23, 2025, and she urged women to speak positively about their lives

A mother of 4 kids who had lost her first husband celebrated after remarrying in grand style.

She recounted how her friend mocked her because she was a widow.

A woman who was mocked as a widow with 4 kids recalled her painful experience as she found love again.

In a video by @nasacindy on TikTok, the lady shared what her friend said to her.

The woman said:

“My girlfriend mocked me in 2022 that dem never see young girls marry na widow like me. On 23rd march 2025, my bride price was paid. God still answer prayers.”

In the comment section, she added:

“Don't forget to always speak positively over your marital life, I have four children before I lost my ex husband but I didn't allow that negativity to get into me.”

Widow celebrates as she remarries despite having 4 kids.

In another video, she wrote:

“If anybody find me come, tell them say I don marry. I am no longer a widow.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as widow with 4 kids remarries

Olybaby said:

"When God blows the whistle, even if you aren't wearing jessy, will will play for the match. Congratulations."

@Sarah_kitchen said:

"The God that located you as a widow the God that remember you should locate me as a single lady in Jesus name amen."

@Gifted_hands salon 12 Aug bhd said:

"Those that mock u will celebrate you soon. Congratulations dear and to everyone waiting for this special day. Congratulations to us."

@Chizomam Feb 18th said:

"Who is it that will say a thing and it comes to pass when the Lord almighty has not?...one with God is majority. Congratulations to you and yours."

faith Godwin said:

"Congratulations dear, my colleague told me to move in with a man no need for any marriage rites because am. a single mom."

@Louisa 45 said:

"They mocked me that am a single mom all my trust is in God i will settled down with the right man amen..."

@Diamond said:

"And you won’t be a widow again,you will enjoy this marriage till old age…Your smiles will be permanent not temporary."

@HONEYQUEEN_BLESSED said:

"Congratulations dear. God keep you too till old age this time....in peace and love."

@Ella nice said:

"Congratulations dear am next to be congratulate in Jesus name Amen. Your new home is blessed."

In related stories, a young lady shared why she left her marriage of four years, while another searched for a second wife for her husband.

Widow with 6 children remarries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer opened up about how she remarried as a young widow and mother of six children.

She shared how her marriage had been for her, as she advised widows who may decide to remarry.

Many who came across her viral post reacted after she hailed her current husband for taking care of her.

