Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission has revealed his take on the agitation for an Igbo presidency

The bishop recently said that something is not right with the idea that unless a southerner emerges as president, the Igbo people will not get justice

Okonkwo said that Nigerians, especially southeasters, should instead think seriously about changing the current system of things

Mike Okonkwo, the presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) has kicked against the notion among some southeasterners that they will never be appeased or get justice unless an Igbo man emerges as president.

In an interview with Guardian, Okonkwo noted that such kind of thinking is faulty and should be discarded.

The cleric said the system of things must be changed in Nigeria

Source: UGC

The famous Christian cleric based his argument on the fact that Igbos must realise that they do not have to produce a president in order to exercise their rights as Nigerians.

Okonkwo stated that he does not want any easterner with this mindset and under this current system to attain presidency because according to him, the current scope of things cannot bring the desired change.

The bishop stated:

"If it’s going to be a case of making you president so that you can be appeased, that is stupidity; I don’t want that. You are a Nigerian; you have equal rights to everything that every other person who is in Nigeria has.

"So, it’s not a matter of being appeased. In fact, I don’t even want any easterner under this situation to be a president because he will fail. Do you know why? The present system can never allow you to succeed. That is why we have to look at the system."

2023 Igbo presidency: Ohanaeze Ndigbo unveils juicy 3-point agenda for Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo had opened up on its plans for Nigeria if a president of the southeast extraction emerged during the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 14, the secretary-general of the Chidi Ibeh faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi, said that if the Igbo presidency dream comes to fruition, the troubling issue of insurgency in the north will become history.

Isiguzoro stated that it was public knowledge that the dominion of bandits and insurgents was giving northerners many sleepless nights, but that with the coming of an Igbo president, peace would return to the region.

Source: Legit