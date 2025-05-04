Nigerian content creator Peller is making waves on the continent, not just in the country, following his recent win

A recent developeement announced that the social media sensation won Tiktoker of the year at the just-concluded African Golden Awards

Details revealed other top African contestants whom Peller defeated in the category, triggering reactions online

Nigerian internet phenomenon Peller, real name Habeeb Hazmat, has won "Best TikToker of the Year" at the 2025 African Golden Awards.

The emerging star, recognized for his engaging and funny content, won in a highly competitive category with prominent influencers from all around the continent.

Peller wins best Tiktoker of the year at the African Golden Awards. Credit: @pellero89, @khabanlame

Source: Instagram

His contenders included Senegal's Kaby Lame, Uganda's Rango Tenge, and Kenya's Tom Daktari.

The award ceremony held at The Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, honoured top creatives and trailblazers in Africa's entertainment and digital media industries.

See the post below:

Still on Peller wining awards, the annual Silverbird Man of The Year Awards returned on Sunday, March 16, with prominent figures from the Nigerian entertainment industry to the political scene turning up at the Eko Hotel and Suites to celebrate some of the best among them.

Ekiti state governor Abiodun Oyebanji won the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year award, while Sanwo-Olu and the Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah, received the Governors of the Year award.

In the entertainment industry, popular producer and Mavin boss Don Jazzy received the extraordinary achievement award.

A video showed the moment TikTok star Peller was handed an award for influencer of the year as he struggled to address the audience.

Jarvis, who joined him on stage, also spoke on his behalf. A clip captured the funny exchange between Peller and Sanwo-Olu as the TikTok star prostrated to greet the governor.

Expressing how happy he was to have bagged an award, Peller said: "I am speechless thank you all for making me win this award @silverbirdmoty Influencer of the year. u all make it happen am so grateful God bless u all I Love u guys even though I no get content una still make me win award, thanks to my wife for always supporting me Love her my management thanks for always standing behind me. thanks to everyone i’m so happy."

Fans celebrate Peller

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_egroyce said:

"You Dey see em Abi Peller wah Dey give joy 🤩 congratulations 🍾🎈."

tovarich_emmyblaq said:

"To be successful in Nigeria 🇳🇬 you must be strong like blúe film camera man 🤣🤣🤣."

foreverongod10 said:

"Lol nigeria cooked who na go suffer da celebrate awarding has longs am the best nothing matters lol who get millions them go charge am millions stay frosty die internet."

idowestmarley28 wrote:

"We need to be more realistic about our future in Africa."

corona_de_riqueza said:

"Khaby ke? The guy no dey do TikTok na🤷🏿."

diym_records said:

"Grace wey no Dey disgrace ❤️."

Fans celebrates Peller African Golden Awards. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Why Peller apologised to Runtown

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller reacted to the backlash he faced over his utterance about Runtown.

According to him, he was too young to know when Runtown was a big star in the music indus

The streamer also lamented that people were so angry with him and were sharing the video all over social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng