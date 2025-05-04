Many have continued to react to the recent arrest of online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), at the premises of GTBank in Abuja

As people condemned how Verydarkman was whisked away by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), fans had threatened to boycott the bank

Reacting to the boycott threat, a Catholic priest had advised fans of Verydarkman on what they should do instead

A Catholic priest, Fr Kelvin Ugwu, has joined many Nigerians to react to the arrest of Verydarkman by EFCC operatives at GTBank premises in Abuja.

Fans of the online critic have threatened to boycott the bank, with some breaking their ATM cards and moving money away from their accounts with the financial institution.

VDM’s Arrest: Catholic Priest Reacts to Fan’s Anger Towards GTBank, Shares “Best Approach” To Follow

Catholic priest speaks about VDM’s fans’ act towards GTBank

Fr Kelvin Ugwu has downplayed the impact of boycott threats by Verydarkman's fans.

In a Facebook post, the Catholic Priest said it was unwise for people to close their accounts or burn their ATM cards because of the matter.

He said:

“If you love VDM, the best approach is to ensure that we harness our emotions and direct them appropriately. That is the hard way. He always preaches about it.

“This is also why it is "silliest" to watch mature people break their ATM cards because they want to express their anger towards a bank. The Bank may close, banks do close, but the problem that necessitated your ATM tearing will still remain.

“I am never a fan of emotional reaction that lacks tactics and direction. Tomorrow, you might even discover that the so-called Gtbank you are angry with may be a victim also.”

He noted that the root cause of the problem is that the police has been compromised and security has been compromised.

His words:

“So here is the issue. . . Your police are compromised. Your security is not guaranteed anywhere. You can be whisked anytime and anywhere. Your money is not also secured. The bank can do anything they like because the body regulating it is weak.

“The summary of all these is that we don't have a government in Nigeria.”

He also called on people to channel their anger toward the president of the country and call for his impeachment.

He said:

“Please, can we channel our anger to Pope Tinubu? Impeach the president Now! As long as Tinubu remains the president, and as long as his ambition for 2027 is still alive, what you are seeing right now is just a child's play.”

See the full Facebook post here.

Reactions trail Reverend Father's take on VDM fans’ reaction

Franklin Ihekwe said:

"Impeachment, good advice and indeed best thing to do now before it is too late."

Arinze Ezugwu said:

"For me, there must be a consequence for an institutional actions. They have to pay for it. That is the only way they can learn."

Mike Asukwo said:

"The same people boycotting GTB today will line up to vote a criminal into power tomorrow because the criminal is from their state."

