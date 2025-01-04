Tetracore Energy and Dangote Cement have entered into an agreement to supply CNG for Tetracore's logistics activities

The collaboration is a significant step in achieving the goals of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Presidential CNG Initiative

Tetracore has agreed to help Dangote Cement fulfil the growing demand by providing up to 400,000 standard cubic meters of CNG

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Tetracore Energy has partnered with Dangote Cement, a division of the Dangote Group of Companies, in a ground-breaking arrangement to provide compressed natural gas (CNG) for its logistical operations.

Tetracore will set up strategically placed stations across the country. Photo Credit: Dangote Cement

Source: UGC

The partnership represents a major advancement in accomplishing the objectives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG).

Tetracore will supply up to 400,000 standard cubic meters (SCM) of CNG as part of the strategic agreement to help Dangote Cement meet the increasing demand for car CNG.

It is anticipated that this partnership would fulfill the expanding demands of Dangote's vast logistics fleet as well as the growing demands of auto CNG consumers across the country, resulting in cleaner energy use.

Tetracore will set up strategically placed mother stations across the country and deploy its cutting-edge Mobile Refilling Units to guarantee a smooth supply.

This creative solution supports Nigeria's shift to greener energy sources by ensuring accessibility and dependability for Dangote's logistics operations as well as other Auto CNG users.

Speaking on the collaboration, a Tetracore spokesperson Dayo Williams Program Executive remarked in a ThisDay report:

“This collaboration underscores Tetracore’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions across Nigeria. By collaborating with Dangote Cement, we are not only supporting one of the nation’s largest logistics operations but also driving the adoption of CNG, a cleaner, more efficient fuel option.”

Tetracore will set up strategically placed mother stations across the country and deploy its cutting-edge Mobile Refilling Units to guarantee a smooth supply.

This creative solution supports Nigeria's shift to greener energy sources by ensuring accessibility and dependability for Dangote's logistics operations as well as other Auto CNG users.

Tetracore is committed to supporting Nigeria's energy transition and natural gas use by providing cutting-edge, dependable, and scalable solutions that strengthen logistics, empower industries, and promote sustainability.

FG opens portal to get CNG-powered tricycles

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government has launched a portal that allows youths to access compressed natural gas (CNG)- powered tricycles, popularly known as Keke.

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, disclosed this on Monday, October 7, 2024.

Activating the portal follows the Nigerian government's launch of 2,000 CNG tricycles on October 1, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng