Several individuals, organisations and groups have been urging Bola Tinubu to declare interest in the presidency

Traditional rulers in Lagos state explained why they endorsed the national leader of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 presidency

The politician has not formally declared any intention of contesting in the coming presidential election

Victoria Island, Lagos state - A former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu, has been endorsed for the 2023 presidency.

The traditional rulers said Tinubu is a trusted leader. Photo:Bola Tinubu Ambassadors, HRM Oba Riliwan Akinolu-Oba of Lagos

Source: Facebook

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), secured the endorsement of the traditional rulers in Lagos state for the exalted office, PM News reported.

The rulers, led by Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, endorsed Tinubu at a retreat organised for them at a hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The monarchs assured the APC national leader of their readiness to support him whenever he is ready to declare his intention publicly.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to The Nation, monarchs stated that Tinubu is eminently qualified to serve in the highest office.

They stated that if Tinubu is elected, Nigeria will be great.

The leaders described the politician as an experienced leader with the ability to manage both human and material resources.

Bishop Mike Okonkwo says he doesn't want an Igbo man to succeed Buhari

Meanwhile, Mike Okonkwo, the presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) has kicked against the notion among some southeasterners that they will never be appeased or get justice unless an Igbo man emerges as president.

In an interview with Guardian, Okonkwo noted that such kind of thinking is faulty and should be discarded.

The famous Christian cleric based his argument on the fact that Igbos must realise that they do not have to produce a president in order to exercise their rights as Nigerians.

Igbo group demands 2023 presidential ticket for southeast

In another report, the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, and other Nigerian political parties have been warned that the presidential seat in 2023 must be zoned to the southeast in the spirit of federal character.

This position was put forward in Enugu on Wednesday, August 25, the Southeast for President (SEFORP) and Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF), two socio-political groups from the region, Punch reported.

The national heads of SEFORP and ILDF, Okechukwu Obioha and Godwin Udibe, in a joint conference in Enugu on Wednesday, made it clear that a serious legal action awaits any party that fails to zone its presidential ticket to the southeast in 30 days.

Source: Legit Newspaper