The Afenifere has urged the federal government to ensure the review of the 1999 constitution before the conduct of the 2023 election

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the acting leader of the group, made this known on Tuesday, August 31, in Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun state

Adebanjo said that the 2023 election would be a sheer waste of time if the country is not restructured by the leaders of the country

Ijebu-Ode, Ogun - Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, has said it would amount to a mere waste of time to participate in the 2023 general elections if the 1999 constitution is not amended.

Daily Trust reports that the acting leader of the group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, made this known while speaking with newsmen after the monthly meeting held at his residence in Sanya-Ogbo, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has called for the review of the 1999 constitution. Credit: House of Reps.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng gathered that he said some leaders of Afenifere have resolved that the constitution must be reviewed before the election could be held.

He said:

“I don’t believe in the election as the leader of Afenifere and some of my members here don’t believe. I don’t believe in that election and I have told my members if they can review it, okay; what do we need elections for?

“You want the beneficiary of the fraud to amend the fraud, who are you talking to? Here is a man that has come out openly, declared that say what you like."

New Telegraph also reports that the leaders of Afenifere also alleged security breaches in Kogi, Kwara, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states and called for the protection of the people in these areas.

In a communiqué signed by its national publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi, the group noted there are serious concerns about the unprecedented security problems accentuated by the influx of people even from outside Nigeria.

It said that some of them are disguised as okada riders, calling on the government and security agencies to put a halt to the unbridled influx of people with questionable intentions.

Afenifere observed that terrorism and related vices including kidnapping are now so worrisome that in some cases, some people in places like Yewa, Ogun state, Oke Ogun in Oyo state were forced to be relocating into Benin Republic and other West African countries.

It said that urgent actions must be taken to guarantee the security of these people and to put a stop to what is causing them agonies.

Arewa forum speaks on restructuring, tells northern lawmakers what to do

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) called on federal lawmakers from the northern region to be on the alert as various stakeholders expressed their readiness to endorse restructuring once it is passed by the National Assembly.

It was reported that the ACF's chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, made the submission on Monday, June 28, during a retreat organised by the northern caucus in the House of Representatives in Niger state.

Ogbeh urged the legislators to take more than a passing interest in the Petroleum Industry Bill and the clamour for restructuring among other issues.

Source: Legit.ng