State House correspondents were stunned at President Muhammadu Buhari's latest decision on two of his appointees

The president through one of his media aides, Femi Adesina, announced the sack of two ministers, Mohammed Sabo Nanono and Saleh Mamman

President Buhari made immediate replacements for the sacked northern appointees who were in charge of agriculture and power respectively

Two Nigerian ministers, Mohammed Sabo Nanono (agriculture and rural development) and Saleh Mamman (power) have been relieved of their duties.

Both Nanono and Mamman were sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, September 1, Nigerian Tribune reports.

According to The Nation, while the minister of environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, is to replace Nanono, Abubakar Aliyu (minister of state for works), is expected to take over Mamman's office.

The president's decision was announced by his special adviser media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

Confirming this, another presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Buhari made this resolve during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House chamber.

Shehu explained that sack is part of the presidency's cabinet reshuffle.

Source: Legit