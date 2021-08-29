A major phase in the race towards the All Progressives Congress’ presidential ticket has begun across the country

This weekend, a group pushing for Osinbajo presidency was well received in Katsina by major stakeholders in the state

Giving an update on his trip to the northwest state, the group noted that the visit was a major step to its successes

FCT, Abuja - Pro-Osinbajo group, Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), began its advocacy for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to clinch the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket in Katsina state on Saturday, August 28.

Addressing reporters including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Sunday, August 29, members of the group declared that their weekend mobilization and advocacy visit was a big success.

VP Osinbajo is getting support from key political groups in the APC ahead of 2023.

Source: Facebook

The group had met with the governor of Katsina state, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, the Emir of Daura Emirate, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, and held a strategic meeting with APC members from all the 34 local government areas in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the national chairman of PCG, Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi, secretary, Eli Eberechukwu Dibia, and southwest coordinator, Olufemi Lawson, led a ten-man delegation and a team of fifty members from Kano and Katsina states’ chapters of PCG during the meetings.

According to Alhaji Aliyu Kurfi, the PCG’s strategic decision to begin its nationwide mobilization and advocacy visit from Katsina, the birthplace of President Muhammadu Buhari is a well thought out one.

His words:

“Every passing day, we see further indications of success in our mobilization and advocacy efforts towards ensuring that Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari and sustain our party, APC’s progressive ideals.

“We deeply appreciate the warmth and hospitality offered by the people and government of Katsina state during our visit to Government House, Katsina last Friday as well as our visit to His Royal Majesty, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk last Saturday.

“Governor Masari personally received us, noted that our efforts are timely, and advised that we also apply our energies and capacity towards further strengthening the APC’s support base nationwide.

“Our Royal father, the Emir of Daura also heard our genuinely patriotic reasons for making Professor Yemi Osinbajo our preference for leadership of Nigeria and while he is not a politician, he notes the excellent working relationship between Buhari and Osinbajo.”

Explaining further about their motivation for pushing Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s candidature, PCG’s National Secretary, Dr. Eli Dibia emphasize the need for the Buhari administration’s successes to evolve further under the banner of APC.

He said:

“As everyone knows, we started our awareness for good governance in March 2019, with a collective resolve to promote our great party, APC, so as to ensure that our party again produces Nigeria's next president come 2023.

“Looking at the extant developmental challenges that the country is contending with, it is only wise for the party to choose a most qualified and most acceptable candidate to sustain and improve on the positive gains, achievements, and legacies of President Buhari.”

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the PCG has commenced its advocacy for Osibanjo to emerge as the presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

Members of the PCG on Saturday, August 28 visited Government House, Katsina, to woo Governor Masari into supporting Osibanjo as the APC flag-bearer in 2023.

The group argued that the challenges Nigeria is contending with, demand that the party chooses the most qualified to sustain the achievements and legacies of President Buhari.

Recall that VP Osinbajo was recently described as an individual who fits the description of an ideal Nigerian president.

This was stated by a poll conducted by the ThisDay Group, publishers of ThisDay newspaper, and owners of Arise TV.

Editors of the media organisation described Osinbajo in glowing terms while noting that he will do well as the country's number one citizen.

