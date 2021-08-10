Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been described as an individual who fits the description of an ideal Nigerian president

This was stated by a poll conducted by the ThisDay Group, publishers of ThisDay newspaper, and owners of Arise TV

Editors of the media company described Osinbajo in glowing terms while noting that he will do well as the country's number one citizen

FCT, Abuja - As conversations around who emerges Nigeria’s next president in 2023 gradually takes centre stage, pundits in the ThisDay group have positioned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, ahead of other eminent Nigerians listed in a poll published by the ThisDay newspaper on Monday, July 9.

The poll followed an interview of former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida conducted by Arise TV on who should be Nigeria’s president in 2023.

VP Osinbajo has been mentioned severally as the best candidate to succeed President Buhari. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Osinbajo, a worthy presidential material

Aside from educational qualification, Babangida cited age and experience as important determinants for selecting Buhari’s successor in 2023, stating categorically that an energetic individual in his 60s should be considered by Nigerians for the job.

The poll published by ThisDay on Monday listed eminent Nigerians, leading with Osinbajo as qualified persons to occupy the top position.

Others listed include President of African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina; United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Mrs. Amina Mohammed; former Central Bank of Nigeria deputy governor, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, and Ekiti state governor, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, among others.

Building their analysis on the criteria established by the former military leader, former chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, Dr. Sam Amadi, said Osinbajo is eminently qualified above the other 30 personalities listed in the ThisDay report.

His words:

“In normal situations, there should be a line of succession. Professor Osinbajo has the quality, and maybe what he needs to build more is courage because Nigeria needs somebody who can speak up and intervene more often in crises facing the people.

“He is a good candidate and ought to be the number one contender for that position.”

Dr. Amadi acknowledged the fact that Prof. Osinbajo possesses some of the criteria outlined by IBB in the interview. He said other candidates will face stiff challenges.

Arise News analyst, Mr. Mahmud Jega agreed that the current vice president has all the credentials to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He added:

“Osinbajo is extremely capable technocratically to lead this country in 2023. He has all the qualities and is naturally in the lead ahead of the others.”

Groups canvasses support for vice president

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) recently urged Osinbajo to consider joining the 2023 presidential race.

While calling for Osinbajo to declare interest in the 2023 race, the All Progressives Congress (APC) support group, appealed to the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw his presidential bid.

PCG’s national coordinator, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed and national secretary, Dr. Eberechukwu Eli Dibia made the comment while addressing reporters in Abuja.

Similarly, a group identified as the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation has described the vice president as the pathway to Nigeria’s future from 2023.

The national convener of the organisation, Foluso Ojo, in a statement in Abuja, disclosed that the group has set aside August 8 to celebrate Osinbajo.

He said the leadership qualities of the vice-president show that he can succeed Buhari in 2023 and consolidate on what it described as the good initiatives of the current administration.

