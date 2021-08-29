Groups advocating for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari within the APC are growing in numbers

One of such groups is the Progressive Consolidation Group led by its national coordinator, Ahmed Mohammed

The group, this weekend, visited the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, to seek his support for Osinbajo

Katsina - A group, under the aegis of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) has commenced its advocacy for Vice President Yemi Osibanjo to emerge as the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the 2023 presidential election.

The Nation newspaper reports that members of the PCG on Saturday, August 28 visited Government House, Katsina, to woo Governor Aminu Bello Masari into supporting the emergence of Osibanjo as the APC flag-bearer in 2023.

VP Osinbajo is getting accolades from some pro-APC groups ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The group’s national coordinator, Ahmed Mohammed, who led the delegation, told Governor Masari that they believe Osibanjo will bring down not only tension but also facilitate unity and stability of the country.

He also argued that the challenges the country is contending with, demand that the party chooses the most qualified to sustain the achievements and legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

“We started our awareness in the area of good governance since March 2019, with a collective resolve to promote our great party, APC, so as to ensure that our party again produces Nigeria’s next president come 2023.

“Looking at the extant developmental challenges that the country is contending with, it is only wise for the party to choose Professor Yemi Osibanjo as the party’s presidential candidate to sustain and improve on the positive gains, achievements, and legacies of President Buhari.”

ThisDay newspaper reports that in his response, the governor advised that APC be marketed wider in a way that the electorate understands what the party has achieved so far and why the party should be re-elected come 2023.

According to the governor, there are tremendous achievements under the APC administration in the past six years in terms of security, payment of pension and gratuity as well as developmental projects in the country.

Recall that VP Osinbajo was recently described as an individual who fits the description of an ideal Nigerian president.

This was stated by a poll conducted by the ThisDay Group, publishers of ThisDay newspaper, and owners of Arise TV.

Editors of the media organisation described Osinbajo in glowing terms while noting that he will do well as the country's number one citizen.

Recently, the Obi of Owa-Alero in Delta, His Royal Majesty Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II on Thursday, May 6 heaped praises on Osinbajo who was on a one-day visit to the state.

The monarch declared that he was impressed by Osinbajo's pursuit of good governance and efforts to ensure peaceful coexistence across the country.

The traditional ruler thanked the vice president for his support to Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the people of the state at large over the years.

Source: Legit