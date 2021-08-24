Prominent monarch, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, is celebrating his 65th birthday today, August 24

Nigerians from all walks of life have been sending their best wishes to the Sokoto-based traditional ruler

Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa of Delta state has joined numerous Nigerians in wishing the spiritual leader of Nigerian Muslims well

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, as he clocks 65 years.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the governor commended the Sultan for promoting and advancing the course of peace, unity, and religious harmony in the country.

Governor Okowa says the Sultan of Sokoto has contributed immensely to nation-building. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He said that Nigerians remained grateful to Sultan Abubakar for his astute contributions to peace-building, co-existence, and religious tolerance among Nigerians.

The governor noted that the Sultan's wise counseling on national issues had continued to help in keeping leaders and followers on track and stimulating the genuine interest of the people in nation-building.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Part of the statement read:

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta, I congratulate His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the occasion of his 65th birth anniversary.

“We celebrate your outstanding and exemplary role as head of Jama’atul Nasir Islam (JNI), President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), and co-chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

“We also appreciate your contributions to ending insurgency, banditry, and other violent crimes in parts of the country and for the promotion and protection of human life and dignity of man.”

Okowa eulogies IBB

Last week, Governor Okowa congratulated former military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babangida, on his 80th birthday.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 17, the governor felicitated with the elder statesman for attaining the octogenarian age.

He thanked the former head of state for his contributions to nation-building, recalling how his government created a number of states, including Delta.

Okowa's birthday message to Asaba monarch

In July, Governor Okowa congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien, on his 97th birth anniversary.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, July 29, Okowa remarked that the monarch had provided purposeful leadership for his people.

According to the governor, the Asaba monarch has in the past 30 years on the throne of his ancestors contributed immensely to making Asaba a home for all.

Source: Legit