Seun Kuti, a Nigerian Afrobeat star and friend of Verydarkman, has broken his silence over the activist's abrupt arrest.

The saxophonist held an Instagram live on Saturday evening, May 3, where he lent his voice to the issue

Seun noted that he spoke confidentially with VDM’s lawyer as he opened up on the persons reportedly behind the TikToker’s ordeal

A new update on the arrest of controversial critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has surfaced online, fuelling the ongoing speculation.

Notably, Verydarkman’s detention has prompted fury online, with calls for his release while security agencies remain silent.

Recall that Verydarkman was arrested in Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with no information, and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) was accused of complicity.

In a recent development, legendary Nigerian singer and saxophonist Seun Kuti claimed that Verydarkman's detention arose from commenting on an issue involving an unnamed Gospel artist.

Seun Kuti says his allegation originates from a conversation with the TikToker's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

“VDM’s lawyer is my lawyer, and we’re currently entangled in a case with GTB and other banks.There’s no bank in Nigeria that’s a good bank,” He stated.

Furthermore, Seun Kuti stated that religious officials are persecuting VeryDarkMan for reportedly telling the truth.

“As Federal government is running our country, all these big pastors dey run Nigeria. The people of God are the ones fighting VDM for speaking the truth,”He added.

Meanwhile, VDM’s fans speculate that Mercy Chinwo was involved in VerymarkMan's arrest.

Recall that the activist assisted Mercy’s former record label boss, Eezee Tee in a lawsuit with the singer.

Listen to Seun Kuti speak below:

Internet users react to Seun Kuti’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ifednif wrote:

"So you want to dump this thing on Mercy Chinwo's head now?? It's no longer GTB but Mercy, who is your weed plug??🙄🙄 After some people have withdrawn their savings from the bank. Lmao."

agbekee9 said:

"I saw some comments in @cutie_jullss previous posts saying cutie don collect money,una don quick forget when same cutie was defending vdm one time like that that he had issues with someone.i dey wait for the moumou rates make dem come here talk rubbish ."

pitchnsound wrote:

"Confu$ion wan kee awon ratel... This &that 😂😂 if it's true, kudos to her. Vdm go just open mouth waaaa dey yarn wetin dem no ask am!"

official_lummalki said:

"Hmm, which do we believe now?, who’s responsible for this arrest now ? Efcc, gtb, mercy chinwo? Dss?

preecius22 said:

"Una never know una problem 😂😂😂😂 una don too offend people una know no who dey punish una😂😂😂😂."

iam_fadi3 wrote:

"Oh Mercy Chinwe it doesn’t work like that ma’am. You bullying someone son in his mom presence while you have your own safe? This is where the good lord will come ."

katelegend said:

"We understand..... Mercy chinwo you have done your worst.. Your downfall has just started."

callmefolarose said:

"So Deji knows the truth but chose to feed the general public a false narrative, and VDM gullible followers bought into it. 😂😂."

VDM’s bestie spills more critic's arrest

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman has continued to make the frontline of blogs as details about his arrest emerge.

Recall that the online sensation was reportedly harasssed in GTB bank by gunmen who took him away in a black van.

More details of how the incident took place in the presence of his mother made the rounds online while alleging deadly plans against the TikToker.

