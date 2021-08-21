Residents of Kano state were surprised to have seen campaign posters carrying pictures of Vice President Osinbajo and Kano governor, Ganduje

A political group explained why the idea of Osinbajo and Ganduje presidency should be supported by Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) to which both politicians belong has not yet selected any presidential candidate for the 2023 elections

Kano state - Campaign poster purportedly depicting the picture of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as candidates for the presidency has reportedly been sighted in Kano ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Vanguard newspaper reported that the posters were seen at some strategic locations across the state including Airport road roundabout, Ahamdu Bello way by Shekarau house.

Neither Osinbajo nor Ganduje has reacted to the incident. Photo: Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

The posters were also sighted at Murtala Muhammad way, Kano club roundabout, and Independence way roundabout among others.

In addition to carrying the pictures of Osinbaj and Ganduje, the posters had captions such as, ‘Osinbajo-Ganduje Alliance (OGA)’, ‘For Better Nigeria’, and ‘OGA Na Master.

A photo collage of the campaign posters which were sighted in some areas of Kano state. Credits: Daily Trust, Vanguard newspaper

Source: UGC

Though no one has claimed responsibility for pasting the campaign posters, a group reportedly told journalists that it has endorsed Osinbajo and Ganduje for the presidency.

According to Daily Trust, leaders of the alliance support group, Oluleke Mose and Bello Adamu Mohammed said the presidency of both politicians will lead to a united and better Nigeria.

The group said:

“We believe that if power rotates to the South, Osinbajo is best placed to unite, heal and inspire our great nation.”

“We also firmly believe that Ganduje’s antecedents as Governor of Kano make him the perfect Northern vice presidential candidate to Osinbajo; one who will advance and protect the interests of a Northern Nigeria plagued by poverty and insecurity.''

However, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Ganduje have not formally indicated any interest in contesting in the presidential election come 2023.

Governor Yahaya Bello advises Bola Tinubu not to run for president in 2023

Meanwhile, Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state, has advised the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, against contesting for presidency in 2023.

Governor Bello's advice is contained in an interview published by Daily Trust on Sunday, August 22.

Though he has not openly declared his interest, there are strong speculations that Tinubu wants to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Source: Legit