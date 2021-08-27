Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo continues to display high-level diplomatic considerations in his international outings

In his latest outing, the vice president displayed thoughtfulness to acknowledge President Felix Tshisekedi at a virtual meeting

The Democratic Republic of Congo first citizen was part of the virtual meeting where Osinbajo made his remarks and ended with few words of French

FCT, Abuja - A video of Nigeria's vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN speaking flawless french has gone viral.

In the video which has been shared by thousands of Nigeria, the vice president addressed president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mr. Felix Tshisekedi in French.

VP Osinbajo is known for leaving his audience spellbound after every meeting. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Osinbajo hailed Sahara Group as a pan-Nigerian company

Professor Osinbajo had delivered his remarks at the virtual event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Sahara Energy Group, a Nigerian company with a presence in several African countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In an appreciative message, VP Osinbajo thanked President Tshisekedi for his support to Sahara Energy while celebrating 25 years of Sahara Group.

Commending Sahara Group, the vice president said the organisation has been a great ambassador for the Nigerian entrepreneurial brand.

The French-Speaking Vice President

Narrating what happened at the virtual event, the personal photographer to the vice president, Tolani Alli, wrote on her Instagram page:

“Professor Osinbajo was billed to give a closing remark at the event. Subsequently, he was asked to appreciate the presence of the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in his remarks.

“In a daring show of, I dare say, emotional intelligence and snappy diplomatic fluidity, he quickly brushed up all the French he could muster, knowing fully well that the official language of the DRC is French, and put together a compelling speech in his head. All of this happened by the way within a space of 5 minutes.

“While this can be viewed as a needless, over-enthusiastic gesture, it reminds me of the value of “soft power” as enunciated in a book titled Protocol: The Power of Diplomacy by former White House Chief of Protocol under President Obama, Capricia Marshall.

“Soft power aims to connect with people’s culture and make them welcome in your home. Low-hanging fruits like learning your guest’s cultural mores and customs is as important as the meat of the discussion at hand.

“As the President of DRC, His Excellency, Felix Tshisekedi beamed at the remark, I had no doubt that he came out of the event with the full awareness of a firm hand of friendship with joy and the warm feeling of being welcome in another land.”

In a related development, a video that went viral on social media recently indicates the massive support President Muhammadu Buhari and VP Osinbajo are getting from many Nigerians.

The video which has been shared on various social media handles displayed photos of the president and his deputy with a patriotic song in the background.

The song, Great Nation, is by the talented Bayelsa-born singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo.

Meanwhile, VP Osinbajo has said that his primary assignment in government is to serve the Nigerian people and honour God.

Osinbajo stated this on Sunday, August 15 during the 65th birthday and retirement thanksgiving service for a notable Nigerian pilot, Captain Usman Saleh Yahaya, which was held at ECWA Goodnews Church, Maitama, Abuja.

His words:

“The scriptures say that we are the salt of the earth. Every time people ask me, they say, oh, why are you in government? And I say, why not? The calling of God upon our lives is that we must be in service.”

Source: Legit