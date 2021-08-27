Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stated that Nigerians love each other unlike the picture painted out there by some evil forces

The vice president, however, noted that to address the grievances of some citizens, fair and swift justice is essential

Professor Osinbajo also says the classification of indigenes and non-indigenes in the country is apartheid

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that despite the activities of those with divisive agenda, Nigeria will prevail over her tribulations due to the resilience, faith, hope, and strength of its people.

Professor Osinbajo stated this on Thursday, August 26 at the National Social Cohesion Dialogue organized by the Africa Polling Institute, which was held at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

Describing Nigerians as unbreakable people, Osinbajo emphasized the shared interests of Nigerians across different facets of life, noting that Nigeria's diversity can be used to drive further economic growth.

His words:

“Despite the divisive rhetoric of demagogues and the utterances of those who profit from disharmony, Nigerians do not hate each other.

“Every day, millions of Nigerians of different ethnicities and creeds comingle, make common causes and forge friendships across our fabled fault lines.”

