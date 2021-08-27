His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Mbang has clocked 85 years of age, and his state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has honoured him

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was one of the prominent Nigerians who joined the celebrations

Governor Emmanuel commended Prelate Mbang for his wise counsel to his government at all times since 2015

Lagos - Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel says former Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Mbang is a man of integrity and deep conviction.

He said the respected cleric says what he means and means what he says, revealing that himself as an individual and his administration as a government have benefitted greatly from the wise counsel of Mbang.

Governor Udom Emmanuel has paid tribute to Prelate Mbang who turned 85. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

A lifetime of service

The governor stated this while speaking at the 85th birthday celebration and launch of Prelate Mbang’s memoir titled “My Life and Times” in Lagos.

The event attracted many dignitaries across the country including former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who was chairman, planning committee for the event.

Speaking, Obasanjo appreciated Governor Emmanuel for respecting and celebrating the octogenarian, describing Mbang as a man who has never been afraid to speak truth to power.

Earlier in a special birthday message, Governor Emmanuel on behalf of the state congratulated Mbang for clocking 85.

Prelate Mbang as a role model to Akwa Ibomites

Part of the statement seen by Legit.ng read:

“Your Eminence, on this great and hugely auspicious day, let me on behalf of the government and the good people of Akwa Ibom state, join millions of other Christians, your friends, and associates across religious ethnic platforms to wish you a happy 85th birthday!

“You have been a voice of moral persuasion challenging us to forswear certain unwholesome tendencies while rising to the faith of our greatness.

“As you turn 85 today, my prayer is that God Almighty, who has kept you through these years, will continue to bless and nourish you with more robust health and a sound mind.”

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel has described former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida as a leader who has effortlessly combined character with charisma in his leadership and a leader with a pan-Nigeria disposition.

The governor made the remarks at Minna during the birthday celebration of Babangida at his residence in Minna, the Niger state capital.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Akwa Ibom state government indicated that the governor was accompanied by the national legal adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, member, House of Representatives, Hon. Pat Ifon and other government officials.

Babangida had earlier declared that Nigeria’s unity should be strengthened rather than negotiated.

The former military president called on Nigerians to support the country’s leaders and work towards a united country.

The Niger-born retired General also preached peace, unity, and togetherness among all segments of Nigeria.

