An attempt to cast aspersions on the person of the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been dismissed even by his critics

An online newspaper had misquoted the vice president, giving the impression of insensitivity in a statement attributed to Osinbajo

The newspaper has since apologised after so many Nigerians defended the vice president, saying he can't make such statements

FCT, Abuja - Bring Back Our Girls campaigner, Aisha Yesufu, has described Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo as a man who is very measured in his comments.

Yesufu was reacting to the headline of an online newspaper that misquoted the vice president on a comment he made recently.

Aisha Yesufu has defended Osinbajo after fake news merchants targeted the vice president. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Fake news against VP retracted

The management of the newspaper has since apologised and corrected the headline which sparked reactions from some Nigerians.

An editor’s note was put out to explain that the newspaper did not have adequate information about what transpired at the event which was organized to improve unity and patriotism in Nigeria.

Osinbajo had delivered his remarks on the National Social Cohesion Dialogue organized by the Africa Polling Institute, on Thursday, August 26.

The report had fabricated a headline that read:

“Nothing special about Nigerians being violently killed, hungry and unemployed.”

Reacting, Yesufu wrote:

“This cannot be an Osinbajo statement. The one thing you can give Professor Yemi Osinbajo credit for is knowing what to say at the right time to soothe nerves. He might not do anything to change the situation but he will say what will soothe nerves.”

VP Osinbajo preaches peace

At the event, Osinbajo declared that despite the activities of those with divisive agenda, Nigeria will prevail over her tribulations due to the resilience, faith, hope, and strength of its people.

Describing Nigerians as unbreakable people, Osinbajo emphasized the shared interests of Nigerians across different facets of life, noting that Nigeria's diversity can be used to drive further economic growth.

His words:

“Despite the divisive rhetoric of demagogues and the utterances of those who profit from disharmony, Nigerians do not hate each other.

“Every day, millions of Nigerians of different ethnicities and creeds comingle, make common causes and forge friendships across our fabled fault lines.”

Recently, the Obi of Owa-Alero in Delta, His Royal Majesty Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II on Thursday, May 6 heaped praises on Osinbajo who was on a one-day visit to the state.

The monarch declared that he was impressed by Osinbajo's pursuit of good governance and efforts to ensure peaceful coexistence across the country.

The traditional ruler thanked the vice president for his support to Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the people of the state at large over the years.

