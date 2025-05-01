Nigeria’s leading financial services provider, Moremonee, has introduced two groundbreaking security features to ensure users’ safety and protection, and enhance user experience and convenience.

In a first-of-its-kind move in Africa, Moremonee has launched two new security features called Trusted Partner and Lion Guard, which are an added layer of financial protection for users of the app.

The issue of security is one common challenge faced by users of many financial services, and Moremonee has shown its dedication and commitment to ensuring the safety of its users by being the first Fintech company in Africa to give customers this level of control and security.

What is Moremonee’s Trusted Partner feature?

The new Trusted Partner security feature on the Moremonee app is a concept that allows users to assign a trusted person to protect their account directly from their dashboard.

This is especially important because in cases of suspected fraud or emergencies, the assigned trusted partner can activate a temporary block on your account from their own end to stop any unauthorised transactions.

In addition, the Trusted Partner is not privy to sensitive information on your account as they are unable to view or access the user’s account balance, transaction history or transaction receipts.

This Trusted Partner feature is a new move in Africa’s fintech space, with the users’ protection being at the forefront of its goals. It prevents customers from losing their funds in cases where they can’t access their accounts themselves. See the video below:

How Moremonee’s Lion Guard feature protects users

The second on the list of Moremonee’s new security features is the Lion Guard. This game-changing feature allows users to instantly activate a full lock on their account directly from their application. Once activated, not even the user can carry out any transactions till it has been turned off. Lion Guard can be activated at any time and is not limited to nighttime.

Activating Lion Guard on the Moremonee app, every attempt to carry out a transaction will require a special code set by the user for it to be successful, thereby making it difficult for unauthorised access.

To deactivate the Lion Guard, users must identify themselves and also provide the security code. See the video here:

Other security features from Moremonee

While the Trusted Partner and Lion Guard are Moremonee’s latest and first-of-its-kind in Africa’s security features on the app, there are other measures put in place to ensure users’ safety and protection. They are:

Biometric Login:

Moremonee's biometric login feature allows users to secure their accounts with fingerprint or facial recognition.

SMS Notifications

Moremonee's users get SMS notifications with alerts for credit and debit transactions. This keeps them updated on their account activity and allows them to quickly identify any unauthorised transactions.

Debit Card Locking/Deactivation

Moremonee's users can quickly lock or deactivate their debit cards in case of loss or theft.

Encryption for All Transactions

Moremonee's advanced encryption technology ensures that all transactions are secure and protected.

Moremonee's new security features set a new standard in the banking industry. With the Lion Guard, Trusted Partner, and other enhanced security measures, users can trust that their accounts are safe and secure.

These features are designed to provide users with peace of mind, knowing their hard-earned money is protected. With Moremonee, users can always bank with confidence, knowing that their security is the bank's top priority.

Other new updates on Moremonee app

The Moremonee app is equipped with other new features to promote easy and seamless usability. They include:

CAC Business Registration:

On the Moremonee app, users can now register for their Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and get it within 24 to 48 hours.

Moremonee Futurebox:

This is a feature that enables users to lock away a part of their funds and earn interest on it. There are three available options under this feature, and they are:

Future Landlord Plan (3 months) with 4% interest

Jethro Plan (6 months) with 10% interest

Makarios Plan (12 months) with 24% interest

Faster login and transaction times:

Time is of the essence, and Moremonee users do not have to worry about slow response time as the app provides faster login and reduced transaction waiting times.

Live Chat Support:

Live chat support is now available on the app, allowing users to chat directly with customer agents and resolve issues in real time.

ATM Debit Card:

Moremonee's partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), NIBBS, and AfriGO to launch Nigeria's first indigenous debit card aims to reduce reliance on international payment gateways and promote local innovation.

Moremonee MoreBiz:

Moremonee has introduced a shopping feature that allows business owners to list their products or services on the app and reach thousands of potential buyers.

Redesigned Transaction Receipts:

The Moremonee transaction receipt has been redesigned to provide a more visually appealing experience with accurate timing. This update gives users a clearer record of their transactions.

Biometric Payment:

Users can now make payments on the app with their fingerprint or face ID. It's 2x faster than making a payment with a pin.

Moremonee app is available for download on the App Store and Google Playstore.

For more information, visit MoreMonee’s website or follow them on their different social media platforms: Twitter/X: @MoremoneeBank, Facebook: MoreMonee, Instagram: @more.monee, and YouTube: MoreMonee

