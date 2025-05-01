Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has vowed to pursue her sexual harassment lawsuit against Senate President Godswill Akpabio to its conclusion

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has firmly rejected calls to withdraw her sexual harassment suit against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, declaring her intention to see the matter through in court.

In a formal reply to Akpabio’s lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), dated April 30, 2025, the Kogi Central lawmaker insisted that her petition represents a truthful account of events and will be addressed solely within the confines of the judicial process.

Natasha criticises Akpabio's lawyer

Akpoti-Uduaghan criticised Agbakoba’s attempt to demand evidence outside the court process, calling it a misunderstanding of the nature of sexual harassment and the rules governing litigation.

“The assessment of evidence belongs to the courts alone,” she wrote, adding that such a demand risks trivialising the issue and undermining the legal process.

The lawmaker also took issue with what she described as a media campaign orchestrated by Akpabio’s camp, accusing the Senate President of trying to litigate the matter through public opinion while avoiding institutional scrutiny.

She said Akpabio’s actions contradict legal principles by seeking public validation while the case is pending in court.

Akpoti-Uduaghan pointed out that any additional evidence will be shared only during court proceedings and in accordance with judicial procedures.

She further maintained that gestures of civil interaction between herself and Akpabio at official events, such as at the Inter-Parliamentary Union session in Geneva, should not be interpreted as invalidating her claims.

Natasha claims no correspondence from Akpabio

Responding to Agbakoba’s assertions about contradictions between her public praise of Akpabio and the timeline of her allegations, the senator explained that civility in official settings does not negate misconduct.

She also noted that she had not received prior correspondence from Agbakoba’s firm, adding that any previous silence was due to legal advice and respect for the court’s authority.

The senator clarified that two related lawsuits are currently active: one filed by Akpabio’s wife, Unoma, seeking N250 billion in damages for defamation and sexual harassment, and another she initiated challenging her suspension from the Senate and withdrawal of privileges.

While her suspension case is unrelated to the harassment allegations, the other suit directly addresses the claims at the centre of the controversy.

Agbakoba had earlier demanded clarification of alleged inconsistencies in Natasha’s claims, particularly regarding a social media post made the day after the alleged incident.

The senator has since deleted the post, a move the legal team finds troubling. However, Akpoti-Uduaghan reiterated that the courts—not public commentary—remain the appropriate forum for resolution.

