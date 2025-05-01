Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has announced the increment of the minimum wage from N70,000 to N75,000

Governor Okpebholo announced the development at the celebration of the International Workers' Day in Benin, the state capital, on Thursday, May 1

The governor explained that his administration is committed to the workers' welfare and expects their dedication to service in return

Benin, Edo - Senator Monday Okpebholo, the governor of Edo state, has announced an increment in the N70,000 minimum wage being paid to the workers in the state to N75,000.

The governor announced the development while speaking at the International Workers' Day in Benin, the state capital, on Thursday, May 1, adding that the increment was to improve workers' conditions.

Monday Okpebholo increases minimum wage to N75,000 in Edo Photo Credit: @m_akpakomiza

Source: Twitter

Edo governor commended workers

Governor Okpebholo said that his administration appreciates the workers' contributions to the development and growth of the state. He assured that his government would continue to seek more ways to improve the workers' welfare.

The governor's statement reads in part:

"Today, I am proud to announce that our administration has approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 per month for Edo workers."

Why I increased minimum wage in Edo - Okpebholo

The governor explained that the increment was his way of appreciating the workers, expressing the confidence that the increment would make a difference and expected a renewed dedication from the workers in return for the gesture to build a better Edo.

He added that since the beginning of his administration, he has remained committed to the workers' welfare. He recalled that his government had converted many casual workers to full staff, including 1000 cleaners who had no job security. He said the administration gave stability and peace of mind to the workers.

Monday Okpebholo celebrates Workers' Day Photo Credit: @m_akpakomiza

Source: Twitter

Edo hired 500 teachers

According to Governor Okpebholo, the Edo government under his watch has hired 500 teachers to each the pressure on the classrooms across the state and help the students to learn better. He said he is currently reviewing the casual position of over 3000 teachers for a possible full-time employment opportunity. He said their efforts will shape the children's future.

Okpebholo also disclosed that his administration had approved the recruitment of 450 clinical and non-clinical staff for the state hospitals and regularised 126 contract staff at the Edo State Specialist Hospital.

According to the governor, the development would strengthen the state's health system and also improve job stability for health professionals. He added that his government was committed to the timely payment of salaries and pensions.

See the governor's tweet here:

Minimum Wage: Protesters Shut Wike's Office in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that protestors have descended on Nyesom Wike's office in Abuja over the non-implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for council workers.

A large group in their hundreds, including health professionals and teachers, marched from the Labour House in the Central Area bearing placards.

Following the protest action, Wike summoned the area council chairmen and questioned why they had not yet implemented the minimum wage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng