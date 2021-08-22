A video shared severally on social media has gone viral because of the content and message embedded in it

The video shows photos of President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

With music in the background from ace Nigerian musician and songwriter, Timi Dakolo, the video focuses on the relationship between the duo

FCT, Abuja - A video that has gone viral on social media has shown the massive support President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN are getting from many Nigerians.

The video which has been shared on various social media handles displayed photos of the president and his deputy with a patriotic song in the background.

President Buhari and VP Osinbajo have been hailed for their working relationship. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

The song - Great Nation - is by the talented Bayelsa-born singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo.

Written in the video are the words:

“Despite a desperate agenda to create a wedge between these two, they continue to exude teamwork and mutual respect that signifies unity in the bid to deliver the work they were elected for, and tough as their task is, this is inspiring.”

The video was shared on Facebook by Gloria Adagbon, a popular social influencer and All Progressives Congress member, who wrote:

“001 and 002. The synergy and mutual respect between PMB and PYO is remarkable. Fantastically beautiful!!”

The video went viral at a time some elements in the Nigerian political space have been allegedly sponsoring stories in the media cause disaffection between Buhari and Osinbajo.

Recall that VP Osinbajo was recently described as an individual who fits the description of an ideal Nigerian president.

This was stated by a poll conducted by the ThisDay Group, publishers of ThisDay newspaper, and owners of Arise TV.

Editors of the media organisation described Osinbajo in glowing terms while noting that he will do well as the country's number one citizen.

Meanwhile, VP Osinbajo has said that his primary assignment in government is to serve the Nigerian people and honour God.

Osinbajo stated this on Sunday, August 15 during the 65th birthday and retirement thanksgiving service for a notable Nigerian pilot, Captain Usman Saleh Yahaya, which was held at ECWA Goodnews Church, Maitama, Abuja.

His words:

“The scriptures say that we are the salt of the earth. Every time people ask me, they say, oh, why are you in government? And I say, why not?

“The calling of God upon our lives is that we must be in service. What is the point of light if it is kept under a bushel?”

