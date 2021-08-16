Some Nigerians had in the past questioned why Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo choose politics

The vice president who is an accomplished lawyer and revered pastor has provided an answer to the question

VP Osinbajo stated that service to the society and the people of Nigeria and his interest to honour prompted him to serve in public office

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said that his primary assignment in government is to serve the people and honour God.

Osinbajo stated this on Sunday, August 15 during the 65th birthday and retirement thanksgiving service for a notable Nigerian pilot, Captain Usman Saleh Yahaya, which was held at ECWA Goodnews Church, Maitama, Abuja.

VP Osinbajo says his primary assignment in government is to serve people and honour God. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The vice president was quoted as saying in a statement sent to Legit.ng:

“The scriptures says that we are the salt of the earth. Every time people ask me, they say, oh, why are you in government? And I say, why not?

"The calling of God upon our lives is that we must be in service. What is the point of light if it is kept under a bushel? What’s the point of salt if it does not go into the soup? If it is afraid of soup, what kind of salt is that?

"The scriptures say that we are the salt, so we should play the role of the salt. Now, salt is to make things better.”

The VP then extended the issue to the church as an organization saying:

“It is the duty of the church never to lose hope. As a matter of fact, the only reason why hope is one of the central pillars of the church is because the history of mankind, the history of people, started from hopelessness. That is why we are there to give hope.”

Expressing optimism in the country’s bright future, Osinbajo added:

“I’m very confident that no matter what we are seeing today, our country will be great. I’m very confident that as the Scriptures say, weeping may endure for a night, but surely joy will come in the morning.”

VP Osinbajo had on the same day attended a Send Forth Service for Revd. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji, who until recently, served as Senior Pastor and Minister in Charge of the First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, for 22 years.

The senior special assistant on media and publicity to the vice president, Laolu Akande, shared photos from the event on his Instagram page.

Recall that the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III hailed Osinbajo for contributing significantly to the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Emir noted that VP Osinbajo has, since 2015, spearheaded key economic reforms in the country.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, March 30 when the vice president paid him a visit at his palace.

Similarly, the Obi of Owa-Alero in Delta, His Royal Majesty Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II on Thursday, May 6 heaped praises on Osinbajo who was on a one-day visit to the state.

The monarch declared that he was impressed by Osinbajo's pursuit of good governance and efforts to ensure peaceful coexistence across the country.

The traditional ruler thanked the vice president for his support to Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the people of the state at large over the years.

