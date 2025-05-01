President Tinubu has approved a new strategy by the Ministry of Education to release hundreds of billions of naira in unaccessed UBEC funds to state governments

The plan, developed by Minister of State for Education Tunji Alausa, uses state-specific data to show governors how the funds can transform basic education through improved infrastructure, teacher training, and reduced out-of-school rates

States like Ogun have been formally notified of their entitlements, with the federal government urging them to provide matching funds to unlock the grants

Abuja, FCT - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly approved a new plan by the Ministry of Education to release hundreds of billions of naira in unaccessed Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funds to state governments, breaking with years of federal inaction.

The initiative, led by Minister of State for Education Tunji Alausa, aims to clear a five-year backlog of basic education matching grants dating back to 2020. The plan is part of a broader reform effort to revamp Nigeria’s basic education sector using data-driven strategies that detail how the funds could improve infrastructure, teacher training, and enrolment.

New strategy targets state inaction

In the past, many state governments failed to access UBEC funds due to their inability or refusal to provide counterpart funding, as required by law. The federal government, until now, had largely remained passive in response.

According to a senior presidency official, Alausa's plan "positively armtwists" governors by providing tailored data showing how the funds can directly transform education in each state. Communications have already been dispatched to over 30 state governors, outlining how specific investments would reduce out-of-school rates and improve learning environments.

Example: Ogun state entitled to over N7.8 billion

In a letter dated April 24, 2025, to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Alausa stated that the state is currently entitled to N7.82 billion in unaccessed UBEC matching grants for 2020–2024. The breakdown is as follows:

2020: N715.1 million

2021: N946.6 million

2022: N1.2 billion

2023: N1.4 billion

2024: N3.55 billion

To unlock the funds, the state is required to contribute an equal amount in line with Section 11(2) of the UBE Act, 2004.

In the letter, Alausa said that the funds would support critical interventions such as the rehabilitation of 5,126 classrooms, construction of 1,299 school fences, 996 toilets, 1,016 boreholes, and training of 14,772 teachers. He also cited the potential to significantly reduce the state's 182,596 out-of-school children and boost foundational literacy beyond the current 35%.

Most states yet to access 2024 funds

Despite the urgency of Nigeria’s education challenges, as of December 2024, 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory had yet to access the N263 billion UBEC matching grant allocated for that year. Only Kaduna and Katsina had accessed their 2024 first and second quarter grants.

In early 2025, nine states—including Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Ondo, Nasarawa, Plateau, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Katsina—cleared a cumulative debt of N37 billion, enabling them to access their dormant education funds.

For example, Borno and Jigawa each paid N3.55 billion for the full 2024 allocation, while Kano settled N1.77 billion for the first half of the year. Plateau paid N4.95 billion to access grants for 2023 and 2024.

Push to improve primary education access

The renewed push by the Tinubu administration comes as Nigeria continues to face critical education gaps, with millions of children out of school and many primary institutions lacking basic infrastructure. Federal officials hope the new model—grounded in state-specific data—will compel governors to act and help deliver lasting improvements in literacy, enrolment, and safe learning environments.

