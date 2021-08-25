Two APC governors, Kayode Fayemi and Rotimi Akeredolu, have visited APC chieftain Tinubu in London

The Ekiti state governor, Fayemi, shared a photo of himself, the Ondo state governor, and Tinubu on Facebook

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and others had earlier visited Tinubu who has been in London for a while

London, UK - The governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, and his counterpart in Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, have paid a visit to the leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, London, United Kingdom.

Governor Fayemi in a Facebook post said he and Akeredolu visited the APC chieftain on Wednesday, August 25.

Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi and his counterpart in Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu in London to visit the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Kayode Fayemi

Source: Facebook

He posted:

"Earlier today, I visited the former Governor of Lagos State and APC National Leader, H.E. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the company of Governor of Ondo State, H.E. Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu."

According to PM News, Tinubu had undergone knee surgery in London and is recuperating.

Asides from Fayemi and Akeredolu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had first visited Tinubu in London in July, when he said the APC leader was fine and in good health.

President Muhammadu Buhari also made a surprise visit to Tinubu in London where he took several photos with him.

Tinubu thanks Buhari for London visit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu expressed deep thanks to President Buhari for visiting him in London.

In a statement issued by his media office on Friday, August 13, Tinubu said the president's visit to him underscored his considerate and caring personality.

The statement read:

“The visit was a friendly and welcome one that underscored the considerate and caring personality of our nation’s President and Commander-in-Chief. By this gesture, Mr President has, again, demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility; defying the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics."

Presidency 2023: My simple advice to Tinubu - Governor Yahaya Bello

Meanwhile, Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state, has advised Tinubu against contesting for presidency in 2023.

Governor Bello's advice is contained in an interview published by Daily Trust on Sunday, August 22.

Though he has not openly declared his interest, there are strong speculations that Tinubu wants to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

Source: Legit