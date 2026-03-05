A female student at the University of Ibadan (UI) has graduated with a first-class honours degree in mechanical engineering

The fresh graduate revealed that she had one of the lowest post-UTME scores in her class, but she ended up as the fourth-best student in her class with a CGPA of 3.74 on a 4.0 grading system

She went on to highlight some of her achievements as an undergraduate, including being a five-time awardee on the Dean's Honours Roll

A University of Ibadan (UI) mechanical engineering student, Obadaki O. J, has celebrated graduating with a first-class honours degree, after finishing with a 3.74 CGPA on a 4.0 grading system.

Obadaki shared her beautiful convocation picture on X, as she proudly introduced herself with her titles.

A lady graduates with a first-class in mechanical engineering from the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: @OzavizeJubilee

Source: Twitter

"Introducing:

"OBADAKI O. J. (GMNSE, GMNIEE).

"B.Sc., Mechanical Engineering.

"First Class Honours (3.74/4.00).

"Best Female Graduating Student, Department of Mechanical Engineering,

"University of Ibadan," Obadaki tweeted.

University of Ibadan graduate lists her achievements

In another tweet, Obadaki highlighted her achievements at the university. According to Obadaki, she was a five-time awardee on the Dean's Honours Roll; her project made it to the top three best final year undergraduate projects; she was the first runner-up of the Leeds Initiative Prize Award, amongst other scholarships, fellowships and awards she won.

Obadaki further revealed that she had one of the lowest post-UTME scores in her class.

"I had one of the lowest P.Utme scores in my class, most-likely the lowest 3 in my class then. But I finished as the fourth best student in the class with a CGPA of 3.74/4.00."

A University of Ibadan fresh graduate says she had a first-class in mechanical engineering. Photo Credit: ui.edu.ng

Source: UGC

See her tweet below:

University of Ibadan graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

@Realityworld01 said:

"Congratulations to you Superstar.

"May you get a matching opportunity that value your worth."

@GeorgiKristien said:

"Wow wow .... More grace to you, dear. This is commendably high flying performance."

@stanleyjonas said:

"Brilliant! Congratulations.

"May your next steps be even more fulfilling."

@YusufAdeniyiJam said:

"Congratulations. I am super proud of you.

"It will be better if you can put up a LinkedIn account."

@Abayomiapril56 said:

"These are the real slay queen.

"Congratulations on this prestigious achievement."

@muneerah_1 said:

"Congratulations mama❤️✨.

"I can’t wait for my girls to graduate as Engineers."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who wanted to study law at the University of Ibadan had narrated how she ended up graduating with a degree in Russian and French.

Pharmacy student bags first class from UI

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pharmacy student who had almost given up on having a distinction had graduated with a first-class honours degree from the University of Ibadan.

She narrated how she went from a second-class lower grade to finishing with a first-class degree. She started university with a second-class lower and managed to move to a second-class upper in her second year, but the Covid-19 pandemic altered the course of her academics.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said they began taking online classes, and her grades dropped sharply, causing her to almost give up on ever graduating with a distinction. However, she experienced an academic turnaround.

Source: Legit.ng