President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, congratulated former First Lady Aisha Buhari on her 55th birthday, describing her as courageous, principled and resilient

Tinubu, praised Hajiya Buhari’s leadership through the Aisha Buhari Foundation, noting her advocacy for women and children

Tinubu, commended her contributions to the nation and wished her continued health and prosperity

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has publicly congratulated former First Lady Aisha Buhari on her 55th birthday.

The President describe her as a courageous, principled and resilient woman whose contributions to the nation are widely recognised.

Former First Lady Aisha Buhari receives public birthday wishes from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on her 55th birthday. Photo credit: @baby_done1/Kola Sulaiman

Tinubu celebrates Hajiya Buhari’s courage and values

In a statement released to mark the occasion via X, Tinubu said he joins Hajiya Buhari’s family and friends in celebrating the milestone.

“I join the family and friends of Hajiya Aisha Buhari to congratulate her on her 55th birthday. 55 is a significant milestone, and I celebrate with the former First Lady on this occasion,” he said.

He went on to highlight her character, calling her an “Amazon, a courageous and principled woman” who is “not afraid to stand alone on matters bordering on her values and ideals” and likened her steadfastness to that of the North Star.

Recognition of her philanthropic work

Tinubu also commended Hajiya Buhari’s leadership through the Aisha Buhari Foundation, noting that she has championed the rights of women and children while providing support to countless families.

On her 55th birthday, former First Lady Aisha Buhari is publicly congratulated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: @justfun

“She is a voice for the unheard and the forgotten, championing causes that preserve family values and human dignity,” he said.

The President expressed gratitude for her service to Nigeria and acknowledged her personal qualities.

“I thank Hajiya Buhari for her contributions to our nation. And I commend her resilience and discipline,” he said.

Tinubu concluded by wishing her continued health and prosperity for her and her family.

“I wish her a happy 55th birthday, and I pray that God Almighty continue to keep her and her family in good health,” he added.

Hajiya Aisha Buhari, renowned for her advocacy for women and children, has long been recognised for her courage, discipline and commitment to social causes, making her 55th birthday a celebration of both personal and national significance.

Nigerians react

Reacting to all Tinubu said, Nigerians have come online to express what they think.

@Zainab550453706 said:

"A classy and statesmanlike tribute. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu once again shows respect, unity, and appreciation for service to humanity. Hajiya Aisha Buhari’s courage, compassion, and advocacy for women and children remain commendable."

@Amehokwuchukwu said:

"Heartfelt congratulations to Hajiya Aisha Buhari on reaching this wonderful milestone of 55! Wishing her continued health, joy, and fulfillment in the years ahead. A truly special celebration indeed."

@chassy82845 said:

"What a wonderful tribute to a remarkable woman! . Her selfless work through the Aisha Buhari Foundation is truly inspiring, and her commitment to family values and human dignity is a shining example for all. Here's to many more years of love, joy, and impact, Hajiya!"

