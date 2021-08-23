It is time for Amudat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji, and Bamidele Sunday to all go home

All four individuals are aides of Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho

The four individuals are part of the 12 assistants of Igboho who were arrested by Nigeria's secret police - DSS

FCT, Abuja - After 53 days in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), four of the 12 aides of embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, are set to taste freedom again.

The Punch newspaper reports that Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday, August 23 signed their release order.

Sunday Igboho himself is still being held by authorities in the Benin Republic. Photo credit: Oodua TV

According to the report, the presiding judge ignored the persistent argument of the DSS lawyer, Idowu Awo, and signed the release order of the four contested detainees.

They are Amudat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji, and Bamidele Sunday.

The detainees’ lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said the judge could not sign the release order of the other eight detainees because three of the sureties withdrew before concluding the process of perfecting the bail conditions of his clients.

The eight detainees are Abdullateef Onaolapo, Tajudeen Irinloye, Dikeola Ademola, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Adelabu, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Raji Kazeem, and Taiwo Tajudeen.

Olajengbesi, however, expressed optimism that the three sureties that pulled out would be replaced and the judge would sign their release order too.

The lawyer also urged the DSS to comply with the court order and release his clients immediately.

Meanwhile, the minister of justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said he did not have any hand in the raid conducted by the DSS in the residence of Igboho.

The DSS had raided the residence of Igboho in the early hours of Sunday, July 1 in Ibadan the Oyo state capital, an incident that sparked outrage across the southwest region of Nigeria.

The submissions made by the AGF were contained in an affidavit, deposed to on Wednesday, August 18 by one Thomas Etah, who is a civil servant at the federal ministry of justice headquarters, Abuja.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Igboho on Wednesday, August 18, secured two favourable judgements in court against the DSS and Malami.

In the first ruling, the Oyo state high court sitting in Ibadan extended the order it gave restraining the DSS from arresting Igboho.

The court in another judgement awarded N50,000 as cost against AGF Malami who is the first respondent in the suit instituted by the activist.

