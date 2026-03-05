Fun videos from a Christian event, Marathon Messiah’s Praise, have emerged on social media

Gospel singers like Dunsin Oyekan, Chioma Jesus, Simisola Agbebi, Toluwasings, among others, showed up at the event

However, singer Bidemi Olaoba's on stage performance stood out, sparking criticism from some Christians on social media

Popular gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba recently trended on social media over a video from his live performance at a Christian concert dubbed 84 Hours of Marathon Messiah’s Praise, which commenced on March 3.

The event saw gospel singers, including top stars Dunsin Oyekan, Chioma Jesus, Simisola Agbebi, Toluwasings, take the stage to mark the number of years of Pastor E. A. Adeboye, aka Daddy GO, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), who turned 84 this year.

However, Olaoba's energetic performance stood out as some Christians on social media pointed out their observations.

Many criticised the gospel singer and his crew for incorporating the viral secular meme "Yakubu manage," a humorous phrase from a late February 2026 video trend, into a church praise session, blurring the lines between entertainment and worship.

The video from Bidemi Olaoba's performance at the Marathon Messiah’s Praise is below:

Comments about Bidemi Olaoba's performance

Reacting, some netizens expressed concerns that modern praise events prioritise crowd energy and feel-good vibes over genuine glorification of God. Others claimed Olaoba was more of an entertainer than minister.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Faladynamite said:

"Entertainer Bidemi Olaoba doesn't disappoint, "Yakubu manage" in the praise session supposedly meant for the Holy One. Charlatans on our tribune. Abihu and Nadab will be shocked at what some have turned "Grace" to sha."

Dalexxy151 said:

"I feel the guy should have spiritual fathers or better still mentor that can call him to order....He's gradually becoming an entertainer and not a music Minister."

okparawife commented:

"Redeem church needs to stop inviting this guy. His rubbish is getting too much."

KingsZekiel wrote:

"I clocked it recently that most church praise sessions now is not really about glorifying God, people want to do what will get people jumping all through then forgetting who the praises should be going forth to. I don’t see these guys again as I used to."

Demon_Bulldozer) reacted:

"Sorry ooo But when did the "Yakubu manage" trend come out that a music "minister" already integrated it into "praise and worship" See ehn... Hnmmmmm."

Viizkiz said:

"I think it's becoming cringing that bidemi olaoba picks trends and infuse em in his songs Why would you add "yakubu mange" to your song? You are already a good performer. You don't need to force it. Gospel Music should be an inspiration from God not an internet trend."

