Iran has vowed retaliation after a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the first torpedo strike since World War II

Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel commenced large-scale attacks on Iran amid escalating conflict and missile strikes

The US embassy in Nigeria cancelled visa appointments amid fears of protests related to the Iran tensions

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Iran launched a new wave of attacks on Israeli and American bases on Thursday, March 5, 2026, warning that the United States would “bitterly regret” torpedoing an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean.

A religious leader also called for US President Donald Trump’s "blood,” while Israel said it had begun a “large-scale” attack on Tehran.

Iran fires fresh missiles at Israeli and US bases, warning that the Donald Trump-led United States will “bitterly regret” the sinking of its warship. Photo credit: @corner669645732, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Israel announced multiple incoming missile attacks, and air sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Iranian state television said additional strikes also targeted US bases.

Iran, US, Israel escalate conflict

The US Navy sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena Tuesday night, March 3, in the Indian Ocean, killing at least 87 Iranian sailors, which Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi decried Thursday, March 5, as “an atrocity at sea.”

Araghchi wrote on his X page:

“Frigate Dena, a guest of India’s Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning. Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set.”

In the same vein, Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli, in one of the few public clerical statements so far from Iran, described the country as “on the verge of a great test” and called for the “shedding of Zionist blood” and “the shedding of Trump’s blood,” according to Iranian state television. A call for violence from a senior ayatollah, one of the highest ranks in the Shiite clergy, is unusually explicit in the context of the conflict.

The cleric said:

"Fight the oppressive America, his blood is on my shoulders."

Israel’s Air Force releases footage showing its F‑16I fighter jets flying toward Iranian targets to carry out strikes deep inside Iran as the broader conflict escalates. Photo credit: @manniefabian

Source: Twitter

US-Israel strikes trigger wider tension

The US and Israel launched the war on Saturday, February 28, targeting Iran’s leadership and killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as its missile arsenal and nuclear program. Leaders have suggested that toppling the government is a goal, but the exact aims and timelines have repeatedly shifted, signalling an open-ended conflict.

The war has killed more than 1,000 people in Iran, more than 70 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries. It has disrupted the supply of the world’s oil and gas, snarled international shipping and stranded hundreds of thousands of travellers in the Middle East.

Read more on the Iran-US/Israel conflict:

US embassy cancels visa appointments

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria cancelled all visa appointments scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026, citing a high potential for protests in Abuja amid escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran.

The embassy warned of “potential demonstrations” in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and urged American citizens to remain indoors.

Source: Legit.ng