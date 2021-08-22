Governor Yahaya Bello has advised the APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu, not to run for president in 2023

The Kogi state governor said Tinubu has paid his dues and it's time the former Lagos governor allow his children to take over the mantle of leadership

However, Governor Bello said Tinubu has the right to run for president if he is interested, notwithstanding his advice

Lokoja, Kogi state - Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state, has advised the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, against contesting for presidency in 2023.

Governor Bello's advice is contained in an interview published by Daily Trust on Sunday, August 22.

Though he has not openly declared his interest, there are strong speculations that Tinubu wants to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The Kogi state governor is also reportedly eyeing the seat of the nation's number one citizen.

Asked if this would be a clash of interests for him and Tinubu, Governor Bello said:

"Senator Tinubu is one of our leaders and I respect him so much. He has played a very significant role in Nigeria’s democracy and has built a lot of people.

"He has paid his dues, and with all respect, as a son to him, my simple advice is that it is time for him to allow his children take over the mantle of leadership and do it to the glory of God and his admiration.

"He should see that those children he raised are now doing well. Let him see how we manage this country in his lifetime."

Tinubu has a right to run

Nevertheless, the Kogi state governor said Tinubu has the right to contest for the presidency if he wishes.

He added that he has always urged everyone to respect the former Lagos state governor for the roles he has played in Nigeria's democracy.

His words:

"However, he has a right to run, nobody is questioning that. I always urge everybody to respect him for the roles he has played in this country’s democracy. He is a man of integrity, to be candid."

2023: Yahaya Bello speaks on presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Governor Bello has also declared that he may run for president on the platform of the ruling APC.

He said his decision was based on the calls by many Nigerians across the political divide to run for the position.

The Kogi governor said many people both at home and even those abroad are calling on him to run for president in 2023.

