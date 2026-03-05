Funke Akindele's 2025 cinema movie Behind The Scenes shattered records by grossing over 2 billion naira in just one month, making her the undisputed box-office queen

The actress revealed that her journey to success wasn't always pretty but was worth it, as she shared the things she did to make her dreams come alive

Funke promised to continue telling African stories with passion and authenticity while expressing gratitude to God and her fans for the massive support

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has revealed the steps that helped her rise to the top of Nollywood.

The star, who recently broke records with her 2025 cinema release Behind The Scenes after it grossed over ₦2 billion in just one month, spoke openly about the hard work and determination behind her success.

The box-office queen shared her thoughts on social media, encouraging young creatives to stay focused and resilient.

Taking to her X page, Funke Akindele explained that her journey was not smooth, but she remained proud of the hustle and sacrifices that shaped her career.

She emphasised that success required patience, discipline, and constant self-improvement.

“My journey didn’t start in a day. It took learning, praying, and choosing to re-strategise, re-evaluate, re-execute. That’s how Behind The Scenes became a reality.”

The actress expressed gratitude to God for being the driving force behind her achievements and also thanked those who supported her along the way. She promised to keep telling African stories with passion and authenticity.

“Thank you Mr. Patrick Lee. I’m truly honoured. Thank you FANmily. I’ll keep telling African stories with passion and authenticity.”

Funke Akindele reminded her followers that success is built on persistence and a clear vision, not shortcuts.

Her message continues to inspire many who look up to her as one of the industry’s most influential figures, as fans flooded her comment section to express their excitement.

Check out Funke Akindele's post below:

Fans react to Funke Akindele's success story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@luregsupport said:

"We are getting a lot of inspiration from your story and work. The pressure of life shouldn't break us. It should make us mature. Deep ma."

@HackerSamdowski commented:

"Keep telling African stories."

@ZaynulHudah wrote:

"Oh my….. Go Mama….Nigeria needs more stories from you. I hope it won't be too much for me to ask for an epic movie for your next cinema project. Give us something historical. Let them see that Nigeria and Africa at large is ready to shake up the global cinema stage. You rock!"

@omoduduomotoke reacted:

"Weldone my woman. Keep taking your flowers."

@shittuone said:

"You are such an inspiration to many. Keep soaring."

