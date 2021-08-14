Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed gratitude to President Buhari over his visit

Buhari had on Thursday, August 12, visited Tinubu in London amid rumour that the APC leader is seriously ill

The former governor of Lagos state said Buhari's visit to him underscored his considerate and caring personality

Lagos - The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed his deep thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting him in London, The Nation reports

Legit.ng gathered that President Buhari had on Thursday, August 12, during his trip to the United Kingdom.

APC leader Asiwaju Tinubu thanks President Buhari for visiting him in London. APC UK

Source: Facebook

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his media office on Friday, August 13, said the president's visit to him underscored Buhari's considerate and caring personality.

The statement read:

“The visit was a friendly and welcome one that underscored the considerate and caring personality of our nation’s President and Commander-in-Chief. By this gesture, Mr. President has, again, demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility; defying the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics.

“Once again, Asiwaju thanks President Buhari for taking the time to visit him and wishes the president nothing but the very best as his administration continues to govern and lead the nation.”

President pays surprise visit to Tinubu in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that in what seems like a great surprise to Nigerians both home and abroad, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, August 12, visited the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in London, the United Kingdom (UK).

It was reported that the photos were shared by the United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on its official page on the night of Thursday, August 12.

The development was coming days after Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, paid a visit to Tinubu in London.

Unconfirmed reports had alleged that Tinubu was sick and receiving medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

