All Progressives Congress (APC) in France has declared its support for the re-election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima in the 2027 general election.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 4, issued by the diaspora chapter’s chairperson, Hajia Amina Suzuki, the group said it reached the decision after reviewing the administration’s record, particularly its handling of economic challenges.

According to the statement, the chapter believes the President’s reform-oriented leadership has placed Nigeria on a course towards lasting economic stability and growth.

Chapter cites impact of economic reforms

The group pointed to measures introduced under the Renewed Hope Agenda, stating that the reforms were beginning to produce measurable outcomes.

It highlighted efforts to strengthen public finances, reposition the oil and gas industry, attract investment and rebuild international confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

It added that while the reforms required difficult adjustments, they had established a firm base for recovery and broader development.

“As Nigerians in the diaspora, we closely monitor global economic indicators and investor sentiment. Nigeria’s economic narrative is changing for the better. The resilience demonstrated by this administration, alongside its commitment to infrastructure development, social investment, security enhancement, and youth empowerment, stands as proof of purposeful governance,” the statement said.

Confidence in Tinubu and Shettima leadership

The chapter also commended Vice President Shettima’s role in supporting policy coordination and implementation, describing his contribution as instrumental to the administration’s agenda.

It stated that both leaders had demonstrated competence, clarity of vision and the resolve required to reposition Nigeria competitively on the global stage.

Diaspora mobilisation pledged ahead of polls

The APC France Chapter further announced plans to rally support for the ticket ahead of the 2027 polls.

“In view of these achievements, the APC France Chapter has resolved to mobilise massive support for President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima ahead of the 2027 elections. We are committed to returning home in our numbers to actively participate in grassroots mobilisation, voter education, and strategic engagement to ensure a resounding victory at the polls," the statement read.

The statement added:

“Nigeria is on a journey of renewal. This is not the time to retreat; it is the time to consolidate progress. Continuity in leadership will guarantee stability, deepen reforms, and secure the gains already recorded.

“We therefore call on all Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in 2027 to sustain the momentum of national transformation.”

