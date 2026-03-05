Online scams in Nigeria are becoming more sophisticated, with fraudsters using artificial intelligence to impersonate celebrities, clone bank websites and spread fake government relief offers

Africa Check has investigated over 20 scams, warning that these schemes can lead to financial loss and identity theft

As 2026 unfolds, staying vigilant online is more important than ever to avoid falling victim

Online scams continue to pose serious risks in Nigeria, with fraudsters using increasingly sophisticated methods to deceive people.

Africa Check has investigated more than 20 scams, ranging from cloned bank websites to fake giveaways, highlighting the urgent need for vigilance.

List of 5 Online Scam Tactics that Fraudsters Are Using to Steal People’s Money and How to Stay Safe

As artificial intelligence (AI) tools become more widely available, scams are expected to persist and evolve in 2026.

AI-generated videos of popular personalities

One of the most worrying trends is the use of AI to create deep fake videos. These videos impersonate well-known figures, making it appear as though they are endorsing products or investment schemes.

Africa Check has fact-checked several such videos, including ones featuring Aproko Doctor and Taiwo Ajai-Lycett promoting a supposed cure for hypertension. In January 2026, Ibukun Awosika debunked AI-generated clips showing her endorsing an investment platform. Similarly, in February 2026, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warned Nigerians about a fake video of her promoting a non-existent investment opportunity.

Rasheed Adeniyi, acting director of Fountain University’s Centre for Research, Innovation and Technology, explained:

“People using AI to generate fake images and videos of people, especially celebrities, is an indication that they have found a new tool to make their work faster, easier and more believable to dupe others.”

AI-edited images for impersonation

Scammers also manipulate still images to impersonate individuals online. By editing photos with AI tools, they create fake social media accounts to solicit money.

In January 2026, one X user shared how his photos were stolen and used to trick victims. Adeniyi warned:

“This is one of the worst periods to be careless about your footprint or online appearance, because with the prevalence of AI tools, it is easier to edit other people's real pictures and create fake social media accounts, especially for popular people. It is a time to be very cautious.”

He advised users to regularly check where their photos appear online and report any false accounts.

Cloned bank websites and fake X profiles

Fraudsters also impersonate banks by cloning websites or creating fake X accounts. These accounts often reply to customers seeking help, directing them to WhatsApp or other platforms where they are scammed.

In 2023, one Nigerian lost US$1,500 after being tricked by a fake United Bank for Africa account. Africa Check also uncovered a cloned Moniepoint website designed to steal sensitive information from users.

Government relief package scams

Economic hardship provides fertile ground for scammers. Fraudsters often claim to offer government-issued relief funds, grants or cash payouts.

In March 2024, false claims circulated online that the federal government was disbursing N30,000 to all Nigerians. Africa Check found no evidence of such a programme, despite ongoing discussions about economic relief measures.

Fake giveaways

Scam giveaways remain common, especially during festive or religious periods. Fraudsters pose as celebrities or companies, promising cash or prizes in exchange for personal information.

During Ramadan, when generosity is encouraged, scammers exploit the season to make their offers appear more credible. While genuine giveaways do exist, users must be cautious and verify the source before participating.

How to protect yourself online

- Verify sources: Always check official websites or accounts before engaging.

- Be sceptical of offers: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

- Monitor your online presence: Regularly search for your name and images to spot impersonation.

- Avoid sharing sensitive information: Never provide personal or banking details on suspicious platforms.

- Report scams: Alert authorities or fact-checking organisations like Africa Check when you encounter fraudulent activity.

Scammers are adapting quickly, using AI to make their schemes more convincing. As Nigeria faces ongoing economic challenges, fraudsters will continue to exploit trust and hardship. Staying vigilant, questioning online offers, and verifying information are the best defences against falling victim in 2026.

