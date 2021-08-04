Rumours of the failing health of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been quashed after recent photos of him emerged

In the trending photo shared on social media, Tinubu was seen chit-chatting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Both men looked excited as they engaged in a conversation at the London home of the APC national leader

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

London - Photos of Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu visiting his political mentor and former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged.

The photos were shared by the United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on its official page.

Governor Sanwo-Olu took time off his busy schedule to visit Tinubu in London. Photo credit: Lagos state government

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In the photos, Sanwo-Olu who adorned a jacket, chinos, and sports footwear was seen conversing with Tinubu, who looked relaxed in a simple shirt and trousers.

The photos were shared following the rumours by some social media handles that Tinubu was currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment in London.

The photos sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Samuel Paul wrote on Facebook:

“The kind of leaders we have in Nigeria. They can not upgrade the hospitals in the country, instead they go abroad for medical treatment with the taxpayers' money and allow Nigerians to die for lack of good medical treatment. It shows how much they love their country and the citizens.”

Callistus Cally Bunke Nwabuikwu wrote:

“London is where they go for medical attention even if they have headaches. Remember the president is equally there.

“All their children are there either for education or for medical reasons. Yet you and I are here shouting their praises, fighting each other on social media over their suitability to rule this country.”

Etietop Edem wrote:

“Whatever happens, we should always put HUMANITY first and allow nature to do its work. I wish him a quick recovery and pray he devotes more time to himself and resign from the stress that comes with politics. Life has been good and kind to him!!!”

Tinubu as a grandfather

In another post, the APC UK shared photos of Tinubu enjoying some time with his grandchildren.

It is not clear where the photo was taken as the post was silent on more details of the shared picture.

Recall that Tunde Rahman, the media aide to Tinubu recently debunked the sick/death rumours being peddled about his principal.

Tinubu is not dead nor hospitalised but he is currently out of Nigeria, Rahman said in a statement released on Saturday, July 31.

The media aide added that his principal is hale and hearty and will shortly return to the country.

Tinubu campaign 2023

Meanwhile, Joe Igbokwe, the special adviser to Lagos state governor on drainage and water resources, said "things will be okay" if Tinubu becomes the president of Nigeria.

Igbokwe, a chieftain of the ruling APC, said this while fielding questions in an interview with BBC Pidgin.

Asked if he sees Tinubu, an APC national leader, as a potential president, Igbokwe answered in the affirmative, adding that the former Lagos governor is a builder who can unite the country.

Source: Legit