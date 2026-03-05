Optimus Bank has raised capital to N200 billion ahead of the CBN’s March 31 recapitalisation deadline

The fresh capital injection allows the lender to retain its national banking licence

Rights issues and private placements helped the bank strengthen its balance sheet

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Optimus Bank has successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalisation requirement after raising its paid-up capital to N200 billion, just weeks before the March 31 deadline.

In a statement shared on its social media accounts, the bank confirmed that it has complied with the revised minimum capital requirement for national commercial banks.

Optimus Bank raises capital to N200bn, meeting the CBN recapitalisation requirement Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The N200 billion capital mark has secured its status as a national bank under the new regulatory framework introduced by the CBN.

Stronger capital base for expansion

Optimus Bank is expected to deepen its market reach, expand its loan portfolio, and scale up digital banking innovations.

Industry analysts say the increased capital could also enable the bank to deepen collaborations with international financial institutions such as the International Finance Corporation, Afreximbank, and the Africa Finance Corporation to support larger financing opportunities, ThisDay reports.

The bank said:

"Optimus Bank has officially crossed the N200 Billion capital mark. This isn't just a number. It is a promise of greater stability, bolder innovation, and more room for your dreams to grow. Thank you for trusting us to be your financial partner. The future looks solid.

"We have successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s minimum capital requirement for National Commercial Banks well ahead of the March 31, 2026 deadline.

"This milestone reflects the confidence of our shareholders, the strength of our strategy, and our commitment to building a more resilient, innovative, and globally competitive financial institution. With a reinforced capital base, we are positioned to support bigger ambitions, finance larger opportunities, deepen partnerships locally and internationally, and deliver even greater value to our customers. The future looks solid. And we’re just getting started."

For Optimus Bank, crossing the N200 billion capital mark places it among institutions that have successfully scaled the Central Bank’s recapitalisation hurdle ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Optimus Bank reaches N200bn capital base as banks race to meet CBN recapitalisation target. Photo: CBN

Source: UGC

CBN recapitalisation exercise

The recapitalisation programme was introduced by the CBN on March 28, 2024, as part of a two-year reform aimed at strengthening the country’s banking system.

The exercise began on April 1, 2024, with the deadline for compliance set for March 31, 2026.

Under the revised framework, commercial banks with international licences are required to maintain a minimum capital base of N500 billion, while national and regional banks must hold N200 billion and N50 billion respectively.

The policy is designed to ensure Nigerian banks are well-capitalised to handle larger risks and support economic expansion.

Recapitalisation: mergers, acquisitions loom

Legit.ng earlier reported that, with CBN's recapitalisation deadline drawing closer, uncertainty hangs over 13 banks still working to meet the new minimum capital thresholds.

At the close of the latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso disclosed that 20 banks have fully satisfied the revised capital requirements.

With the March 31, 2026, recapitalisation deadline drawing closer, uncertainty hangs over 13 banks still working to meet the new minimum capital thresholds.

Source: Legit.ng