London - Members of Lagos state House of Assembly have said that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is hale and hearty.

Legit.ng reports that led by its speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers said they had lengthy discussions with their host.

The speaker of Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa visits Tinubu in London.

The photographs taken during the visit showed that the former governor of the state was all smiles and excited.

According to the statement sent to Legit.ng, the members who visited Tinubu were; Temitope Adewale, the chairman of the House Committee on Transportation, Nureni Akinsanya, chairman of the House Committee on physical planning and urban development, as well as Sylvester Ogunkelu, chairman of the House Committee on Overseas Investments and SDG.

Members of Lagos state House of Assembly led by the speaker, Mudashiru Obasa pay a visit to Tinubu in London. Credit: Eromosele Ebhomele

Obasa says Tinubu had a discussion with lawmakers

The speaker Obasa said Tinubu was his jovial self and had discussions with the team on issues of national importance.

He added that the visit was necessary considering the position of Asiwaju as a leader in the country, a mentor and benefactor to many Nigerians.

Obasa said:

"Asiwaju remains amazingly passionate about Nigeria. He is hale and hearty. We had a lengthy discussion about developments in the country; he was in high spirit, cheery, witty as usual and remains optimistic about the progress of the country."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, and his counterpart in Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, paid a visit to the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London, United Kingdom.

It was reported that Governor Fayemi in a Facebook post said he and Akeredolu visited the APC chieftain on Wednesday, August 25.

Governor Sanwo-Olu visits APC national leader Tinubu in London

In a related report, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited his political mentor and former governor of the state, Asiwaju Tinubu in London.

The photos were shared by the United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on its official page.

In the photos, Sanwo-Olu who adorned a jacket, chinos, and sports footwear was seen conversing with Tinubu, who looked relaxed in a simple shirt and trousers.

The photos were shared following the rumours by some social media handles that Tinubu was currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment in London.

