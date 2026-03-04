A video showing Nkubi's sweet side,where he was spotted in his kitchen recently surfaced on social media

The actor and comedian was seen making tea for his wife which he presented to her while in bed

The romantic display comes amid the criticism he faced on social media over his remarks about flowers in a viral video

Nigerian comedian and actor Nkubi, whose real name is Victor Nwaogu, known for his "Small Stout" persona, has continued to make waves on social media after his comments about flowers in a viral video.

Recall that in an interview, Nkubi said he had never bought his wife flowers because it was not an African thing. According to him, as 'Africans, we don’t do flowers.'

Video of Nkubi in kitchen making tea for wife trends after being dragged by Nigerians. Credit: nkubiofficial

His statement didn’t sit well with netizens, who criticised him.

Bowing to pressure, the actor finally got his wife flowers, and she shared it on her Instagram page. Calling him her lovely husband, she expressed happiness at his buying her natural flowers.

Nkubi brews tea for wife

After his romantic gesture, a video showing the comedian meticulously brewing tea with milk and sugar in his kitchen before serving it to his wife in bed, also surfaced online.

Nkubi, who uses personal clips to showcase relatable family life and contrast his on-screen humour with real-life vulnerability, also stirred reactions with his sweet display.

The highlight was, however, a clip showing him making use of sachet water 'pure water' to make the tea.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nkubi revealed repeated rejection in the job market played a major role in his decision to pursue acting.

Actor Nkubi presents tea to his wife in bed amid criticism. Credit: nkubiofficial

He spoke candidly about the stigma he faced as a little person and how it shaped his life and career path.

The video of Nkubi making tea for wife amid criticism on social media is below:

Reactions as Nkubi brews tea for wife

While many expressed admiration for the couple's bond, others humorously joked about Nkubi's display. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

mister_joakim reacted:

"This one wey oga de use pure water, tap no de run??"

realKetoski said:

"He’s now a romantic man. Women don’t really need much. They need someone to deceive them by being romantic."

Adanneforeal said:

"After the drag? He just wants to prove something!"

Catchup3608741 said:

"Nigerians pushed out his hidden talent Yesterday was flowers."

kikidaope95 commented:

"Wife: ‘We need more romance’ → Nkubi: immediately starts kitchen duties Short king wey dey hear word."

QouteMeHappy said:

"He hand no reach where tap dey?"

Pal_Acad reacted:

"this Actor Is A Simp trying to win a Medal for making a Cup of Tea. why Would a Man brag about serving Breakfast while his Wife is lounging in Bed. i Will Shred this Desperate Display of affection with pure Aggression."

