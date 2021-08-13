100+ aesthetic names and their meanings for your child or character

Are you an expecting parent searching for a lovely name for your little boy or girl? Or perhaps you are a writer or an artist, and you want to make your character unique in every way? Check out some aesthetic names with their meanings that you can use for any purpose.

Aesthetic means concerned with beauty or appreciating beauty, so the monikers that bear this title are the ones with a pleasant sound and deep meaning.

Here, you can have a look at the most beautiful and memorable aesthetic names, along with the meanings behind them.

What are the most aesthetic names?

If you are searching for an aesthetic name with an artsy and bohemian vibe, perhaps our list will be helpful in your search. These cute aesthetic names have some deep history and are very meaningful.

Aesthetic girl names

What are some aesthetic girl names? Here are our favourite picks that you can use to your heart's content.

Ailee - sight.

- sight. Alice - noble, kind.

- noble, kind. Angelina - angel.

- angel. Annabelle - grace, beauty.

- grace, beauty. Aria - melody, song.

- melody, song. Autumn - the season of autumn.

- the season of autumn. Avery - ruler of elves.

- ruler of elves. Belle - beautiful.

- beautiful. Briella - God is my strength.

- God is my strength. Cami - helper to the priest.

- helper to the priest. Celeste - heavenly.

- heavenly. Chantilly - singer.

- singer. Chantria - moonlight.

- moonlight. Christabel - beautiful Christian.

- beautiful Christian. Clementine - gentle.

- gentle. Cleo - father's glory.

- father's glory. Delaney - from the Alder tree.

- from the Alder tree. Della - noble.

- noble. Delphine - dolphin.

- dolphin. Effie - well-spoken.

- well-spoken. Eloise - healthy.

- healthy. Ember - spark.

- spark. Emerald - green.

- green. Esme - to love.

- to love. Fay - fairy.

- fairy. Flora - flower.

- flower. Frankie - freedom.

- freedom. Gardenia - garden's glower.

- garden's glower. Hattie - home ruler.

- home ruler. Hazel - hazelnut tree.

- hazelnut tree. Hermione - earthy, messenger.

- earthy, messenger. Hope - a virtue of hope.

- a virtue of hope. Ianthe - purple flower.

- purple flower. Isla - island, Scottish river.

- island, Scottish river. Jamila - beauty.

- beauty. Juniper - young, evergreen.

- young, evergreen. Kaira - beloved, friend.

- beloved, friend. Laney - bright light.

- bright light. Leanna - the light of a beautiful woman.

- the light of a beautiful woman. Lorelei - steep cliff on the Rhine; song or melody.

- steep cliff on the Rhine; song or melody. Maia - brave, confident.

- brave, confident. Milana - favoured.

- favoured. Oriana - dawn.

- dawn. Peony - flower.

- flower. Posie - a bouquet of flowers.

- a bouquet of flowers. Ramona - protecting hands.

- protecting hands. Ruby - red precious stone.

- red precious stone. Serena - serene, tranquil, clean.

- serene, tranquil, clean. Ursa - female bear.

- female bear. Victoria - victory.

- victory. Violette - purple.

- purple. Willow - graceful.

- graceful. Xenia - guest, stranger.

- guest, stranger. Zara - God remembers.

- God remembers. Zuri - my rock.

Aesthetic boy names

Are you searching for a beautiful boy name that will instantly get stuck in everyone's head? You are in luck, as we have prepared the best selection of pleasant-sounding male options.

Atticus - noble.

- noble. Axel - father of peace.

- father of peace. Aloysius - famous warrior.

- famous warrior. Benecio - blessed.

- blessed. Blaze - fire.

- fire. Bailey - justice.

- justice. Brio - vivacity.

- vivacity. Crosby - by the cross.

- by the cross. Caspian - the sea.

- the sea. Crispin - curly-haired.

- curly-haired. Duke - leader.

- leader. Declan - the man of prayers.

- the man of prayers. Denver - from Anvers.

- from Anvers. Duane - swarthy.

- swarthy. Deniz - the sea of waves.

- the sea of waves. Ellis - God is salvation.

- God is salvation. Eugene - noble.

- noble. Elijah - Jehovah of God.

- Jehovah of God. Falcon - bird.

- bird. Finn - white, fair.

- white, fair. Garrett - brave.

- brave. Gordon - great hill.

- great hill. Hector - holding fast.

- holding fast. Ignatius - fiery.

- fiery. Irving - a friend from the sea.

- a friend from the sea. Jagger - carter.

- carter. Jasper - bringer of treasure.

- bringer of treasure. Kai - sea.

- sea. Kane - battle.

- battle. Lexus - defender.

- defender. Lazarus - God will help.

- God will help. Maximus - greatest.

- greatest. Maverick - independent.

- independent. Nereus - father of sea.

- father of sea. Orville - gold town.

- gold town. Onyx - gem.

- gem. Orion - hunter.

- hunter. Prewitt - brave.

- brave. Payton - royal.

- royal. Qamar - moon, beauty.

- moon, beauty. Reynard - powerful advice.

- powerful advice. Ryker - rich.

- rich. Rowan - tree.

- tree. Rocco - to rest, to be stable.

- to rest, to be stable. Santino - little saint.

- little saint. Schuyler - scholar.

- scholar. Sage - herb.

- herb. Tamsyn - twin.

- twin. Tapio - God of the forest.

- God of the forest. Usain - beautiful.

- beautiful. Umberto - renowned warrior.

- renowned warrior. Vincenzo - to win, to conquer.

- to win, to conquer. Vihaan - the dawn.

- the dawn. Wyatt - tough in war.

- tough in war. Xander - defender of men.

Aesthetic nicknames

Perhaps you need a username for Instagram or another website and need it to sound fancy? No worries - we have got you covered.

A piece of general advice would be to choose a few words connected to a particular aesthetic you enjoy, or simply words that you like the sound of, and then combine them together.

You can see some examples of possible social media nicknames below. They can be adjusted to your liking, or perhaps they will inspire you to think of something unique.

almond_milk

astro_babe

basic_lush

blue_moon

cherrycola

dr_sunflower

gold_tea

gucci_babe

honey_milk

hxneybee

jelly_cuddles

jupiter_rose

lemon_child

lifexsoul

milky_way

moon_dust

ocean_breeze

pastel_crimes

peachy_moon

potatoxchipz

raspberry_tea

soft_angel

sweet_tooth

witch_girl

Hopefully, some of these aesthetic names spoke to you and found a way to your heart. Their deep meanings make them even more likely to be used for a child or a character.

