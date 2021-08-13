100+ aesthetic names and their meanings for your child or character
Are you an expecting parent searching for a lovely name for your little boy or girl? Or perhaps you are a writer or an artist, and you want to make your character unique in every way? Check out some aesthetic names with their meanings that you can use for any purpose.
Aesthetic means concerned with beauty or appreciating beauty, so the monikers that bear this title are the ones with a pleasant sound and deep meaning.
Here, you can have a look at the most beautiful and memorable aesthetic names, along with the meanings behind them.
What are the most aesthetic names?
If you are searching for an aesthetic name with an artsy and bohemian vibe, perhaps our list will be helpful in your search. These cute aesthetic names have some deep history and are very meaningful.
Aesthetic girl names
What are some aesthetic girl names? Here are our favourite picks that you can use to your heart's content.
- Ailee - sight.
- Alice - noble, kind.
- Angelina - angel.
- Annabelle - grace, beauty.
- Aria - melody, song.
- Autumn - the season of autumn.
- Avery - ruler of elves.
- Belle - beautiful.
- Briella - God is my strength.
- Cami - helper to the priest.
- Celeste - heavenly.
- Chantilly - singer.
- Chantria - moonlight.
- Christabel - beautiful Christian.
- Clementine - gentle.
- Cleo - father's glory.
- Delaney - from the Alder tree.
- Della - noble.
- Delphine - dolphin.
- Effie - well-spoken.
- Eloise - healthy.
- Ember - spark.
- Emerald - green.
- Esme - to love.
- Fay - fairy.
- Flora - flower.
- Frankie - freedom.
- Gardenia - garden's glower.
- Hattie - home ruler.
- Hazel - hazelnut tree.
- Hermione - earthy, messenger.
- Hope - a virtue of hope.
- Ianthe - purple flower.
- Isla - island, Scottish river.
- Jamila - beauty.
- Juniper - young, evergreen.
- Kaira - beloved, friend.
- Laney - bright light.
- Leanna - the light of a beautiful woman.
- Lorelei - steep cliff on the Rhine; song or melody.
- Maia - brave, confident.
- Milana - favoured.
- Oriana - dawn.
- Peony - flower.
- Posie - a bouquet of flowers.
- Ramona - protecting hands.
- Ruby - red precious stone.
- Serena - serene, tranquil, clean.
- Ursa - female bear.
- Victoria - victory.
- Violette - purple.
- Willow - graceful.
- Xenia - guest, stranger.
- Zara - God remembers.
- Zuri - my rock.
Aesthetic boy names
Are you searching for a beautiful boy name that will instantly get stuck in everyone's head? You are in luck, as we have prepared the best selection of pleasant-sounding male options.
- Atticus - noble.
- Axel - father of peace.
- Aloysius - famous warrior.
- Benecio - blessed.
- Blaze - fire.
- Bailey - justice.
- Brio - vivacity.
- Crosby - by the cross.
- Caspian - the sea.
- Crispin - curly-haired.
- Duke - leader.
- Declan - the man of prayers.
- Denver - from Anvers.
- Duane - swarthy.
- Deniz - the sea of waves.
- Ellis - God is salvation.
- Eugene - noble.
- Elijah - Jehovah of God.
- Falcon - bird.
- Finn - white, fair.
- Garrett - brave.
- Gordon - great hill.
- Hector - holding fast.
- Ignatius - fiery.
- Irving - a friend from the sea.
- Jagger - carter.
- Jasper - bringer of treasure.
- Kai - sea.
- Kane - battle.
- Lexus - defender.
- Lazarus - God will help.
- Maximus - greatest.
- Maverick - independent.
- Nereus - father of sea.
- Orville - gold town.
- Onyx - gem.
- Orion - hunter.
- Prewitt - brave.
- Payton - royal.
- Qamar - moon, beauty.
- Reynard - powerful advice.
- Ryker - rich.
- Rowan - tree.
- Rocco - to rest, to be stable.
- Santino - little saint.
- Schuyler - scholar.
- Sage - herb.
- Tamsyn - twin.
- Tapio - God of the forest.
- Usain - beautiful.
- Umberto - renowned warrior.
- Vincenzo - to win, to conquer.
- Vihaan - the dawn.
- Wyatt - tough in war.
- Xander - defender of men.
Aesthetic nicknames
Perhaps you need a username for Instagram or another website and need it to sound fancy? No worries - we have got you covered.
A piece of general advice would be to choose a few words connected to a particular aesthetic you enjoy, or simply words that you like the sound of, and then combine them together.
You can see some examples of possible social media nicknames below. They can be adjusted to your liking, or perhaps they will inspire you to think of something unique.
- almond_milk
- astro_babe
- basic_lush
- blue_moon
- cherrycola
- dr_sunflower
- gold_tea
- gucci_babe
- honey_milk
- hxneybee
- jelly_cuddles
- jupiter_rose
- lemon_child
- lifexsoul
- milky_way
- moon_dust
- ocean_breeze
- pastel_crimes
- peachy_moon
- potatoxchipz
- raspberry_tea
- soft_angel
- sweet_tooth
- witch_girl
Hopefully, some of these aesthetic names spoke to you and found a way to your heart. Their deep meanings make them even more likely to be used for a child or a character.
READ ALSO: 200+ cool gnome names for your Dungeons and Dragons character
Legit.ng reported about coolest gnome names that you can give to your Dungeons and Dragons character. Each one of them perfectly reflects a gnome's personality.
In Dungeons and Dragons, gnomes are curious, skilled, and never hesitate to use their witty nature to con others. Some of the gnome names may be hard to pronounce, but they are all unique and fascinating.
Source: Legit.ng