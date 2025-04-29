Remo Stars were crowned Nigerian Premier Football League champions after beating Niger Tornadoes

The Ikenne-based club won the NPFL title for the first time after heartbreaks in the last three seasons

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has rewarded the team with a huge sum of money as a token of support

Remo Stars Sports Club were crowned as the champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after beating Niger Tornadoes 1-0 on Sunday.

Their victory was a success for privately-owned clubs in Nigeria after suffering heartbreak in three previous seasons, finishing second twice and third once.

According to Pooja Media, Victor Osimhen has reached out to the coach, Daniel Ogunmodede and gifted the team a sum of ₦10 million, as a token of appreciation.

The striker and the coach worked together in the national team during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, when Austin Eguavoen was the interim coach.

