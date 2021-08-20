100+ girl names that start with S, their meanings and origins
For those who adore baby girl names, here is a list of sweet girl names that start with S, as well as their meanings and origins. Take a look at all of your options. You can also enlist the assistance of a friend or relative to assist you in selecting a suitable option.
If you and your partner both have names that begin with the letter S, you might want to consider naming your children in the same manner.
What are the most popular girl names that start with S?
Have a look at some adorable names that start with S for girls:
- Saba - A woman of Sheba (Greek)
- Sabah - The morning (Arabic)
- Sabia - The sweet one (Irish)
- Sabira - The patient one (Arabic)
- Sabirah - Patient (Arabic)
- Sabra - A thorny cactus, or to rest (Hebrew)
- Sabrina - A legendary character (Celtic)
- Sacha - The defender, or helper of mankind (French)
- Sachi - Girl baby (Japanese)
- Sachiko - Child of Sachi (Japanese)
- Sade - Honor confers a crown (Nigerian)
- Sadira - A lotus (Persian)
- Saeko - Child of Sea (Japanese)
- Saffi - Form of Sophie. means Wisdom (Danish)
- Saffron - From the name of the spice (Arabic)
- Safia - The confidante, or pure one (Arabic)
- Sagara - Ocean (Hindu)
What are unique girl names that start with S?
Here are some unique girl names that start with S.
- Sahar - Dawn (Arabic)
- Saheli - Friend (Hindu)
- Sahiba - Lady (Hindu)
- Sahila - Guide (Hindu)
- Saida - Fortunate one (Arabic)
- Saidah - Happy, fortunate (African)
- Saige - Prophet, or refers to the herb (English)
- Sailor - Occupational name for a person that worked on a boat (English)
- Sajili - Decorated (Hindu)
- Sajni - Beloved (Hindu)
- Sakari - Sweet (Native American)
- Sakiko - Child of Saki (Japanese)
- Sakinah - God-inspired peace-of-mind, tranquillity (Arabic)
- Sakti - Energy, goodness (Hindu)
- Sakuko - Child of Saku (Japanese)
- Sakura - Cherry blossom (Japanese)
- Sakurako - Child of Sakura (Japanese)
- Salal - A plant (English)
- Salihah - Correct (African)
- Salima - Safe, secure (Arabic)
- Salimah - Safe, healthy (Arabic)
- Salina - Solemn (Latin)
- Saloma - Peace (Hebrew)
- Salome - Peace (Hebrew)
- Saloni - Dear, beautiful (Hindu)
- Salvia - A plant name (Latin)
- Salwa - Solace; comfort (Arabic)
- Samantha - She who listens (Arabic)
- Samara - Guarded by God (Hebrew)
- Samicah - Samika (Hebrew)
What are some S names for a girl?
Check the list below for more female names that start with S.
- Sandya - Sunset time, name of a God (Hindu)
- Sangita - Musical (Hindu)
- Sangmu - The kind-hearted one (Tibetan/Sherpa)
- Sanjna - Wife of the Sun (Hindu)
- Sanjula - Beautiful (Hindu)
- Sanne - Lily (Dutch)
- Sanrevelle - San (Portuguese)
- Sanyukta - Sanjukta (Hindu)
- Sapna - Dream (Hindu)
- Sapphira - Deep blue (Greek)
- Sarah - Hebrew A princess (Hebrew)
- Sarai - Quarrelsome (Hebrew)
- Saraid - Excellent (Celtic)
- Sarala - Honest (Sanskirt)
- Sarasvati - A Goddess (Hindu)
- Sarea - Name of an angel (Hebrew)
- Saree - Most noble (Arabic)
- Saria - A princess (Hebrew)
- Sariah - Princess of the Lord (Hebrew)
- Sarika - Thrush (Hindu)
- Sarisha - Charming (Sanskirt)
- Sarita - Stream, river (Hindu)
- Sarmistha - A daughter of Vrsaparvan (Hindu)
- Saroja - Born in a lake (Sanskirt)
- Saryu - A river in Ramayana (Hindu)
- Sasha - The protector and helper of mankind (Russian)
- Sashenka - Defender and helper of mankind (Russian)
- Savanna - From the grasslands or open plains (Spanish)
- Savarna - Daughter of the ocean (Hindu)
- Savina - A Sabine woman (Russian)
Beautiful girl names starting with S
They include:
- Savita - Sun (Hindu)
- Savitri - A form of the Devi (Hindu)
- Sawsan - A lily of the valley Arabic)
- Saxon - People of the sword (Old English)
- Sayoko - Child of Sayo (Japanese)
- Scolastica: Derived from Scholasticus meaning rhetorician, or orator (Latin)
- Seirian - Sparkling (Welsh)
- Seiriol - The bright one (Welsh)
- Sela - A rock (Hebrew)
- Selena - The goddess of the moon (Greek)
- Selene - The goddess of the moon (Greek)
- Selina - Moon (Greek)
- Sema - Divine Omen (Greek)
- Sevasti - Respect (Greek)
- Severine - Stern (French)
- Shay - The stately one (Irish Gaelic)
- Shayla - Fairy palace (Celtic)
- Shayna - Beautiful (Jewish)
- Shayndel - Beautiful (Yiddish)
- Sheba - A woman of Sheba (Greek)
- Sheela - Of good character (Sanskrit)
- Sheena - God is gracious (Scottish)
- Sheetal - Cool (Hindu)
- Sherise - From the name (Greek)
- Sibley - Prophetess (Greek)
- Smaragtho - Emerald (Greek)
- Socrates - Ancient Philosopher (Greek)
- Sofronio - Self-controlled (Greek)
Pretty unique S girl names to consider
Here is a nice collection of pretty unique S girl names to consider.
- Solaris - Of the Sun (Greek)
- Soledad - The Virgin Mary (Spanish)
- Solstice - Sun exposure (Greek)
- Sondra - Helper/Defender (Greek)
- Sonika - Golden (Hindu)
- Sonnenschein - Sunshine (German)
- Sonya - Wisdom (Russian)
- Soo - A long life (Korean)
- Sophia - Wisdom (Greek)
- Sophie - Wisdom (Greek)
- Sophronia - Foresighted (Greek)
- Sorano - Of the sky (Japanese)
- Sorcha - Brightness (Gaelic)
- Sorrel - Bitter (Old French)
- Soumela - Icon of Virgin (Greek)
- Sparrow - A bird (English)
- Spica - Name of a star (Latin)
- Spring - Spring season (English)
- Sraddha - Faith, a wife of Shiva (Hindu)
- Stavroula - Crowns (Greek)
- Stefania - Crown (Greek)
- Stefanie - Crowned One (Greek)
- Suha - Mythological star (Hindu)
- Suki - Beloved (Japanese)
- Sybil - Prophet (Greek)
- Sylvia - Silver (Greek)
- Syna - Two together (Greek)
Black girl names that start with S
The following list can also inspire you during your naming process.
- Sada - Help has come
- Sade - Honor confers a crown
- Safa - Clarity, purity
- Safiya - Clear-minded, pure
- Safiyyah - Serene, pure, best friend
- Sagirah - Little one
- Salama - Peace
- Salma - Safe
- Samantha - God heard
- Sangeya - Hate men
- Sanura - Kitten
- Sauda - Of a dark complexion
- Sazidde - Fourth day
- Sekelaga - Rejoice
- Selma - Secure
- Serena - Serene and calm
- Serwa - Royal woman
- Shana- A beautiful rose
- Shani - Marvelous
- Sharifa - Distinguished
- Sharon - Fertile plain
- Sheryl - Free
- Shiminege - Has a future
- Shoorai - Broom
- Shukura - Be grateful
- Sibongile - Thanks
- Siboniso - Sign
- Sigele - Left
- Sigolwide - My ways are straight
- Sisi - Born on a Sunday
- Ssanyu - Happiness
- Subria - Patience rewarded
- Suhailah - Gentle
- Sukutai - Squeeze
- Susan - Lily
- Suubi - Hope
- Syandene - Punctual
Girl names that start with S are some of the most lovely names you can give your little princess. The list above contains all of the lovely S names that would be ideal for your baby girl.
