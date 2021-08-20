100+ girl names that start with S, their meanings and origins

For those who adore baby girl names, here is a list of sweet girl names that start with S, as well as their meanings and origins. Take a look at all of your options. You can also enlist the assistance of a friend or relative to assist you in selecting a suitable option.

If you and your partner both have names that begin with the letter S, you might want to consider naming your children in the same manner.

What are the most popular girl names that start with S?

Have a look at some adorable names that start with S for girls:

Saba - A woman of Sheba (Greek)

- A woman of Sheba (Greek) Sabah - The morning (Arabic)

- The morning (Arabic) Sabia - The sweet one (Irish)

- The sweet one (Irish) Sabira - The patient one (Arabic)

- The patient one (Arabic) Sabirah - Patient (Arabic)

- Patient (Arabic) Sabra - A thorny cactus, or to rest (Hebrew)

- A thorny cactus, or to rest (Hebrew) Sabrina - A legendary character (Celtic)

- A legendary character (Celtic) Sacha - The defender, or helper of mankind (French)

- The defender, or helper of mankind (French) Sachi - Girl baby (Japanese)

- Girl baby (Japanese) Sachiko - Child of Sachi (Japanese)

- Child of Sachi (Japanese) Sade - Honor confers a crown (Nigerian)

- Honor confers a crown (Nigerian) Sadira - A lotus (Persian)

- A lotus (Persian) Saeko - Child of Sea (Japanese)

- Child of Sea (Japanese) Saffi - Form of Sophie. means Wisdom (Danish)

- Form of Sophie. means Wisdom (Danish) Saffron - From the name of the spice (Arabic)

- From the name of the spice (Arabic) Safia - The confidante, or pure one (Arabic)

- The confidante, or pure one (Arabic) Sagara - Ocean (Hindu)

What are unique girl names that start with S?

Here are some unique girl names that start with S.

Sahar - Dawn (Arabic)

- Dawn (Arabic) Saheli - Friend (Hindu)

- Friend (Hindu) Sahiba - Lady (Hindu)

- Lady (Hindu) Sahila - Guide (Hindu)

- Guide (Hindu) Saida - Fortunate one (Arabic)

- Fortunate one (Arabic) Saidah - Happy, fortunate (African)

- Happy, fortunate (African) Saige - Prophet, or refers to the herb (English)

- Prophet, or refers to the herb (English) Sailor - Occupational name for a person that worked on a boat (English)

- Occupational name for a person that worked on a boat (English) Sajili - Decorated (Hindu)

- Decorated (Hindu) Sajni - Beloved (Hindu)

- Beloved (Hindu) Sakari - Sweet (Native American)

- Sweet (Native American) Sakiko - Child of Saki (Japanese)

- Child of Saki (Japanese) Sakinah - God-inspired peace-of-mind, tranquillity (Arabic)

- God-inspired peace-of-mind, tranquillity (Arabic) Sakti - Energy, goodness (Hindu)

- Energy, goodness (Hindu) Sakuko - Child of Saku (Japanese)

- Child of Saku (Japanese) Sakura - Cherry blossom (Japanese)

- Cherry blossom (Japanese) Sakurako - Child of Sakura (Japanese)

- Child of Sakura (Japanese) Salal - A plant (English)

- A plant (English) Salihah - Correct (African)

- Correct (African) Salima - Safe, secure (Arabic)

- Safe, secure (Arabic) Salimah - Safe, healthy (Arabic)

- Safe, healthy (Arabic) Salina - Solemn (Latin)

- Solemn (Latin) Saloma - Peace (Hebrew)

- Peace (Hebrew) Salome - Peace (Hebrew)

- Peace (Hebrew) Saloni - Dear, beautiful (Hindu)

- Dear, beautiful (Hindu) Salvia - A plant name (Latin)

- A plant name (Latin) Salwa - Solace; comfort (Arabic)

- Solace; comfort (Arabic) Samantha - She who listens (Arabic)

- She who listens (Arabic) Samara - Guarded by God (Hebrew)

- Guarded by God (Hebrew) Samicah - Samika (Hebrew)

What are some S names for a girl?

Check the list below for more female names that start with S.

Sandya - Sunset time, name of a God (Hindu)

- Sunset time, name of a God (Hindu) Sangita - Musical (Hindu)

- Musical (Hindu) Sangmu - The kind-hearted one (Tibetan/Sherpa)

- The kind-hearted one (Tibetan/Sherpa) Sanjna - Wife of the Sun (Hindu)

- Wife of the Sun (Hindu) Sanjula - Beautiful (Hindu)

- Beautiful (Hindu) Sanne - Lily (Dutch)

- Lily (Dutch) Sanrevelle - San (Portuguese)

- San (Portuguese) Sanyukta - Sanjukta (Hindu)

- Sanjukta (Hindu) Sapna - Dream (Hindu)

- Dream (Hindu) Sapphira - Deep blue (Greek)

- Deep blue (Greek) Sarah - Hebrew A princess (Hebrew)

- Hebrew A princess (Hebrew) Sarai - Quarrelsome (Hebrew)

- Quarrelsome (Hebrew) Saraid - Excellent (Celtic)

- Excellent (Celtic) Sarala - Honest (Sanskirt)

- Honest (Sanskirt) Sarasvati - A Goddess (Hindu)

- A Goddess (Hindu) Sarea - Name of an angel (Hebrew)

- Name of an angel (Hebrew) Saree - Most noble (Arabic)

- Most noble (Arabic) Saria - A princess (Hebrew)

- A princess (Hebrew) Sariah - Princess of the Lord (Hebrew)

- Princess of the Lord (Hebrew) Sarika - Thrush (Hindu)

- Thrush (Hindu) Sarisha - Charming (Sanskirt)

- Charming (Sanskirt) Sarita - Stream, river (Hindu)

- Stream, river (Hindu) Sarmistha - A daughter of Vrsaparvan (Hindu)

- A daughter of Vrsaparvan (Hindu) Saroja - Born in a lake (Sanskirt)

- Born in a lake (Sanskirt) Saryu - A river in Ramayana (Hindu)

- A river in Ramayana (Hindu) Sasha - The protector and helper of mankind (Russian)

- The protector and helper of mankind (Russian) Sashenka - Defender and helper of mankind (Russian)

- Defender and helper of mankind (Russian) Savanna - From the grasslands or open plains (Spanish)

- From the grasslands or open plains (Spanish) Savarna - Daughter of the ocean (Hindu)

- Daughter of the ocean (Hindu) Savina - A Sabine woman (Russian)

Beautiful girl names starting with S

They include:

Savita - Sun (Hindu)

- Sun (Hindu) Savitri - A form of the Devi (Hindu)

- A form of the Devi (Hindu) Sawsan - A lily of the valley Arabic)

- A lily of the valley Arabic) Saxon - People of the sword (Old English)

- People of the sword (Old English) Sayoko - Child of Sayo (Japanese)

- Child of Sayo (Japanese) Scolastica: Derived from Scholasticus meaning rhetorician, or orator (Latin)

Derived from Scholasticus meaning rhetorician, or orator (Latin) Seirian - Sparkling (Welsh)

- Sparkling (Welsh) Seiriol - The bright one (Welsh)

- The bright one (Welsh) Sela - A rock (Hebrew)

- A rock (Hebrew) Selena - The goddess of the moon (Greek)

- The goddess of the moon (Greek) Selene - The goddess of the moon (Greek)

- The goddess of the moon (Greek) Selina - Moon (Greek)

- Moon (Greek) Sema - Divine Omen (Greek)

- Divine Omen (Greek) Sevasti - Respect (Greek)

- Respect (Greek) Severine - Stern (French)

- Stern (French) Shay - The stately one (Irish Gaelic)

- The stately one (Irish Gaelic) Shayla - Fairy palace (Celtic)

- Fairy palace (Celtic) Shayna - Beautiful (Jewish)

- Beautiful (Jewish) Shayndel - Beautiful (Yiddish)

- Beautiful (Yiddish) Sheba - A woman of Sheba (Greek)

- A woman of Sheba (Greek) Sheela - Of good character (Sanskrit)

- Of good character (Sanskrit) Sheena - God is gracious (Scottish)

- God is gracious (Scottish) Sheetal - Cool (Hindu)

- Cool (Hindu) Sherise - From the name (Greek)

- From the name (Greek) Sibley - Prophetess (Greek)

- Prophetess (Greek) Smaragtho - Emerald (Greek)

- Emerald (Greek) Socrates - Ancient Philosopher (Greek)

- Ancient Philosopher (Greek) Sofronio - Self-controlled (Greek)

Pretty unique S girl names to consider

Here is a nice collection of pretty unique S girl names to consider.

Solaris - Of the Sun (Greek)

- Of the Sun (Greek) Soledad - The Virgin Mary (Spanish)

- The Virgin Mary (Spanish) Solstice - Sun exposure (Greek)

- Sun exposure (Greek) Sondra - Helper/Defender (Greek)

- Helper/Defender (Greek) Sonika - Golden (Hindu)

- Golden (Hindu) Sonnenschein - Sunshine (German)

- Sunshine (German) Sonya - Wisdom (Russian)

- Wisdom (Russian) Soo - A long life (Korean)

- A long life (Korean) Sophia - Wisdom (Greek)

- Wisdom (Greek) Sophia - Wisdom (Greek)

- Wisdom (Greek) Sophie - Wisdom (Greek)

- Wisdom (Greek) Sophronia - Foresighted (Greek)

- Foresighted (Greek) Sophronia - Sensible (Greek)

- Sensible (Greek) Sorano - Of the sky (Japanese)

- Of the sky (Japanese) Sorcha - Brightness (Gaelic)

- Brightness (Gaelic) Sorrel - Bitter (Old French)

- Bitter (Old French) Soumela - Icon of Virgin (Greek)

- Icon of Virgin (Greek) Sparrow - A bird (English)

- A bird (English) Spica - Name of a star (Latin)

- Name of a star (Latin) Spring - Spring season (English)

- Spring season (English) Sraddha - Faith, a wife of Shiva (Hindu)

- Faith, a wife of Shiva (Hindu) Stavroula - Crowns (Greek)

- Crowns (Greek) Stefania - Crown (Greek)

- Crown (Greek) Stefanie - Crowned One (Greek)

- Crowned One (Greek) Suha - Mythological star (Hindu)

- Mythological star (Hindu) Suki - Beloved (Japanese)

- Beloved (Japanese) Sybil - Prophet (Greek)

- Prophet (Greek) Sylvia - Silver (Greek)

- Silver (Greek) Syna - Two together (Greek)

Black girl names that start with S

The following list can also inspire you during your naming process.

Sada - Help has come

- Help has come Sade - Honor confers a crown

- Honor confers a crown Safa - Clarity, purity

- Clarity, purity Safiya - Clear-minded, pure

- Clear-minded, pure Safiyyah - Serene, pure, best friend

- Serene, pure, best friend Sagirah - Little one

- Little one Salama - Peace

- Peace Salma - Safe

- Safe Samantha - God heard

- God heard Sangeya - Hate men

- Hate men Sanura - Kitten

- Kitten Sauda - Of a dark complexion

- Of a dark complexion Sazidde - Fourth day

- Fourth day Sekelaga - Rejoice

- Rejoice Selma - Secure

- Secure Serena - Serene and calm

- Serene and calm Serwa - Royal woman

- Royal woman Shana - A beautiful rose

- A beautiful rose Shani - Marvelous

- Marvelous Sharifa - Distinguished

- Distinguished Sharon - Fertile plain

- Fertile plain Sheryl - Free

- Free Shiminege - Has a future

- Has a future Shoorai - Broom

- Broom Shukura - Be grateful

- Be grateful Sibongile - Thanks

- Thanks Siboniso - Sign

- Sign Sigele - Left

- Left Sigolwide - My ways are straight

- My ways are straight Sisi - Born on a Sunday

- Born on a Sunday Ssanyu - Happiness

- Happiness Subria - Patience rewarded

- Patience rewarded Suhailah - Gentle

- Gentle Sukutai - Squeeze

- Squeeze Susan - Lily

- Lily Suubi - Hope

- Hope Syandene - Punctual

Girl names that start with S are some of the most lovely names you can give your little princess. The list above contains all of the lovely S names that would be ideal for your baby girl.

