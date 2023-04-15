100+ trivia team names to make your next quiz night more fun
Trivia night is a treasured and valued ritual for many groups of friends. To many, it is usually one night a week when they come together for a game night and show their knowledge on various topics. Creating trivia team names that will set you and your teammates apart a great start for you.
Creating funny trivia names to help you and your fellow quiz masters stand out from the crowd is half the fun of having a trivia team. However, choosing effective trivia team names that suit you and your crew might be difficult. Below are team name ideas to help you out.
Good trivia team names
Trivia games are an interesting and fun way to bring people together. Here are some of the best trivia names to get your next quiz event started.
- And In Last Place
- And The Winners Are
- The A Team
- Google United
- Let’s Quiz Quizzical / Trivial
- Quizzy McQuizface
- The Wikipedias
- The Banter Panther
- The Know-It-Alls
- Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow
- Quizard Of Oz
- Herd Of Nerds
- Quaz The Night Before Quizmas
- Earth, Win And Fire
- Victourious Secret
- Beer Pressure
- Big Fact Hunt
- The Band of QuestionHeirs
- The Three Musketeers
- The Guessers are Here!
- Psychoanalysts who play Trivia
- Masters of Trivia Town
- Dumb as Chimps
- Jeopardy Rejects
- Trebek's Trekkers
- Honey I Shrunk The Quiz
- Victorious Secret
- Quizness Casual
- Immaterial Garbage Collector
- Titanic Swim Team
Funny team names for trivia
It takes some consideration to come up with the appropriate trivia team name that can capture the soul of your group. Here is a list of funny trivia team names that you can consider.
- Menace II Sobriety
- Roger And Out
- Whining Winners
- Bingo Wings
- Quizanthemums
- Low Expectations
- Team Never on Time
- Quiz Pro Quo
- The Right Guess
- Let's Get Quizzical
- Never Gonna Quiz You Up
- Kids Who Can't Read Good
- Stupid Is As Stupid Does
- Red Hot Trivia Peppers
- Les Quizerables
- Team Name Pending
- Rum Forest Rum
- Morning After Pilsner
- Multiple Scoregasms
- Make Trivia Great Again
- Package Of Rogues
- Mums Night Out
- We Really Trust The Babysitter
- This Isn’t As Good As Cash Cab
- Our Moms Made Us Do It
- Witty Team Name
- Innocent Space Shooter
- Under Achievers
- We're Smarter Than We Look
- Sardonic Unforgotten Zoko
Clever trivia team names
Clever names are part of the fun, so below is a list of some of the best trivia team names available. Even if you don't win first place, you can be happy knowing that your team name was fantastic.
- Houston We Have A Mistake
- Simple Minds
- Googling Everything
- Alibi In The Making
- Know It Ales
- Blood Sweat And Beers
- Liver Let Die
- The Three Must Get Beers
- Win Or Booze
- Taking Care Of Quizness
- Periodic Table Dancers
- It's Not Small, It's Just Trivial
- Pabst Schmere
- Drink Apple Juice. OJ Will Kill You!
- All My Knowledge is From YouTube
- The Smartinis
- Born to Runner-Up
- Just Kidding! They're in First
- Fellowship of the Quiz
- Geek Tragedy
- Lower Your Expectations
- Our Nips Don't Lie, It's Cold Outside
- The Smarty Pints
- Chimpanzees Love Finger Food
- Eat Activia Before Trivia
- Vicious Trollops
- Champions of Life
- Quizzee Lizzies
- Eddie Quizzard
- Matt Fillinleblanc
Hilarious trivia group names
These trivia names are guaranteed to make everyone in the room laugh. Choose your preferred team name from the list below and boast about it at your next trivia night.
- Will Work For Food
- No Slice Left Behind
- Revenge of the Nerds
- We Drink, And We Know Things
- Smarter Than a Fifth Grader
- Employees of the Moment
- Watching Cat Videos At Work
- The Sharpest Tool in the Shed
- My Drinking Team Has a Problem
- Bad News Beers
- Lysol on the Rocks
- Social Quizstancing
- Guessing isn’t Trivia
- I am Smartacus
- I Refuse to Say This Name
- John Trivialta
- Johnny Cash was not a pay toilet
- Know Eye Deer
- Let’s Get Trivial
- Granger Danger
- Luck has nothing to do with it
- Milwaukee Talkies
- We Drink and We Know Things
- Out Of Eligibility
- Wailing Winners
- Nearly Headed Nicks
- The all-powerful Squibs
- The Deathly Hallows
- The Goblet of Answers
- Meth Lab Einsteins
Great trivia team names
An excellent team trivia name will be related to a topic or shared bond. The list of trivia team names provided below provides some excellent alternatives for your group to consider for yoir next trivia night name ideas.
- Our Game Is Afoot!
- Menace To Sobriety
- Fact Checkers
- Alternative Winners
- Fake Facts
- Smarty Pants
- Your Facts are just Opinions
- Hotel Triviago!
- The Champs
- Passive Aggressive Quizzers
- Excessive Melanin Rocks
- And in First place is Team A
- Boozy Head Buzz
- Don't Judge a book by its covers
- We are the Blond Nerds
- The Wizards of Quiz
- Hung by Cliffhangers
- The King of the Nerds
- The Triviophiles
- Four Girls, One Quiz
- Ignorant but Psychic
- Hamlet of Quizzical Masters
- The Trivia Heads
- Drunk Stable Geniuses
- Trivia Masters
- The Sisterhood of Travelling SmartyPants
- This Is My Alibi
- Forrest Grumpy Bags
- The Tree Must Get Beers
- Keep Calm And Quiz On
Trivia team names are essential when planning fun trivia nights. Choosing humorous quiz names for the team is critical, so whether the goal is entertainment or anything else, it is essential to get the approval of all members before settling on a name.
Legit.ng recently published an article about cute Korean girl names and their meaning. Choosing the perfect name for your infant can seem like an endless search. These names will touch your heart with their rich history and cultural significance.
Most Korean names are two syllables long, with one reflecting the family and the other chosen by the delighted parents. The meaning of a Korean name is frequently determined by the Hanja (a traditional writing system consisting of Chinese characters) used in the name.
Source: Legit.ng