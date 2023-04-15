100+ trivia team names to make your next quiz night more fun

Trivia night is a treasured and valued ritual for many groups of friends. To many, it is usually one night a week when they come together for a game night and show their knowledge on various topics. Creating trivia team names that will set you and your teammates apart a great start for you.

Creating funny trivia names to help you and your fellow quiz masters stand out from the crowd is half the fun of having a trivia team. However, choosing effective trivia team names that suit you and your crew might be difficult. Below are team name ideas to help you out.

Good trivia team names

Trivia games are an interesting and fun way to bring people together. Here are some of the best trivia names to get your next quiz event started.

And In Last Place

And The Winners Are

The A Team

Google United

Let’s Quiz Quizzical / Trivial

Quizzy McQuizface

The Wikipedias

The Banter Panther

The Know-It-Alls

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow

Quizard Of Oz

Herd Of Nerds

Quaz The Night Before Quizmas

Earth, Win And Fire

Victourious Secret

Beer Pressure

Big Fact Hunt

The Band of QuestionHeirs

The Three Musketeers

The Guessers are Here!

Psychoanalysts who play Trivia

Masters of Trivia Town

Dumb as Chimps

Jeopardy Rejects

Trebek's Trekkers

Honey I Shrunk The Quiz

Victorious Secret

Quizness Casual

Immaterial Garbage Collector

Titanic Swim Team

Funny team names for trivia

It takes some consideration to come up with the appropriate trivia team name that can capture the soul of your group. Here is a list of funny trivia team names that you can consider.

Menace II Sobriety

Roger And Out

Whining Winners

Bingo Wings

Quizanthemums

Low Expectations

Team Never on Time

Quiz Pro Quo

The Right Guess

Let's Get Quizzical

Never Gonna Quiz You Up

Kids Who Can't Read Good

Stupid Is As Stupid Does

Red Hot Trivia Peppers

Les Quizerables

Team Name Pending

Rum Forest Rum

Morning After Pilsner

Multiple Scoregasms

Make Trivia Great Again

Package Of Rogues

Mums Night Out

We Really Trust The Babysitter

This Isn’t As Good As Cash Cab

Our Moms Made Us Do It

Witty Team Name

Innocent Space Shooter

Under Achievers

We're Smarter Than We Look

Sardonic Unforgotten Zoko

Clever trivia team names

Clever names are part of the fun, so below is a list of some of the best trivia team names available. Even if you don't win first place, you can be happy knowing that your team name was fantastic.

Houston We Have A Mistake

Simple Minds

Googling Everything

Alibi In The Making

Know It Ales

Blood Sweat And Beers

Liver Let Die

The Three Must Get Beers

Win Or Booze

Taking Care Of Quizness

Periodic Table Dancers

It's Not Small, It's Just Trivial

Pabst Schmere

Drink Apple Juice. OJ Will Kill You!

All My Knowledge is From YouTube

The Smartinis

Born to Runner-Up

Just Kidding! They're in First

Fellowship of the Quiz

Geek Tragedy

Lower Your Expectations

Our Nips Don't Lie, It's Cold Outside

The Smarty Pints

Chimpanzees Love Finger Food

Eat Activia Before Trivia

Vicious Trollops

Champions of Life

Quizzee Lizzies

Eddie Quizzard

Matt Fillinleblanc

Hilarious trivia group names

These trivia names are guaranteed to make everyone in the room laugh. Choose your preferred team name from the list below and boast about it at your next trivia night.

Will Work For Food

No Slice Left Behind

Revenge of the Nerds

We Drink, And We Know Things

Smarter Than a Fifth Grader

Employees of the Moment

Watching Cat Videos At Work

The Sharpest Tool in the Shed

My Drinking Team Has a Problem

Bad News Beers

Lysol on the Rocks

Social Quizstancing

Guessing isn’t Trivia

I am Smartacus

I Refuse to Say This Name

John Trivialta

Johnny Cash was not a pay toilet

Know Eye Deer

Let’s Get Trivial

Granger Danger

Luck has nothing to do with it

Milwaukee Talkies

We Drink and We Know Things

Out Of Eligibility

Wailing Winners

Nearly Headed Nicks

The all-powerful Squibs

The Deathly Hallows

The Goblet of Answers

Meth Lab Einsteins

Great trivia team names

An excellent team trivia name will be related to a topic or shared bond. The list of trivia team names provided below provides some excellent alternatives for your group to consider for yoir next trivia night name ideas.

Our Game Is Afoot!

Menace To Sobriety

Fact Checkers

Alternative Winners

Fake Facts

Smarty Pants

Your Facts are just Opinions

Hotel Triviago!

The Champs

Passive Aggressive Quizzers

Excessive Melanin Rocks

And in First place is Team A

Boozy Head Buzz

Don't Judge a book by its covers

We are the Blond Nerds

The Wizards of Quiz

Hung by Cliffhangers

The King of the Nerds

The Triviophiles

Four Girls, One Quiz

Ignorant but Psychic

Hamlet of Quizzical Masters

The Trivia Heads

Drunk Stable Geniuses

Trivia Masters

The Sisterhood of Travelling SmartyPants

This Is My Alibi

Forrest Grumpy Bags

The Tree Must Get Beers

Keep Calm And Quiz On

Trivia team names are essential when planning fun trivia nights. Choosing humorous quiz names for the team is critical, so whether the goal is entertainment or anything else, it is essential to get the approval of all members before settling on a name.

