Idan is a now-viral word among Nigerians which has gradually become a way of paying respect to influential and wealthy individuals

While most people are aware of the underlying meaning of Idan while using it in daily conversations, others however have no idea what the word stands for.

Legit.ng in this article informs readers about everything they need to know about Idan.

Idan emanates from the Yoruba tribe

The word Idan comes from the popular Yoruba language, which is one of the three most spoken languages in Nigeria.

While the word directly means “magic”, it could also give different meanings depending on its usage and context. People who are fond of using the slang 'Idan' on the street, could tweak their statements to mean something different entirely.

However, for the most usage, Idan has come to mean “Boss” in the streets and all over social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Idan symbolises power

It is now widely used by netizens as a way of describing someone very important to someone, or someone who holds power.

In this context, 'Idans' are people who hold power, money, influence, and could easily get away with things due to the authority they possess.

Examples of Idan

Funny examples of sentences with the word Idan

There are several sentences on the internet made by people who found the word 'Idan' very captivating.

These include:

Idan doesn’t send money to women.

Idan no dey do transfer.

Idan no dey queue.

Idan no dey fear.

Idan no dey trek.

Checkout the tweet below:

Popular slangs and their meanings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that if you live in Nigeria, then you will be familiar with some of the Nigerian slangs being used here and there. These slangs are some of the things that make Nigeria interesting as a country.

This is one of the latest slangs in town. Gbera means move. Conductors often say it to the bus drivers while they are working. But when you are in some areas and this slang is being said with no danfo in view, you should become conscious as thieves who pick pockets use it in signaling to each other. one.

It is a way of showing respect to people in the street. Many guys who live in the streets use this slang to pay respect to those who belong to a hierarchy higher than theirs. When this slang is used, the two hands are raised above the head as a sign of total submission.

Source: Legit.ng