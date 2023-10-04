The secondary school attended by the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, Abifab College Ikorodu Lagos, touched the hearts of many with their tribute to their ex-student

The school shared an old student passport of the singer in an emotional poster designed in honour of him

The poignant post further revealed other exciting details of the departed musician, leaving mourners broken

The late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad’s secondary school, Abifab College in Ikorodu, Lagos, has pierced the hearts of netizens with a recent post about the singer.

The educational institution shared an old student passport of the late singer to mourn and reminisce about the years the singer spent with them while alive.

Mohbad's secondary school passport gets many emotional Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The poster on an Instagram page revealed that the deceased graduated from the school in 2015.

See the poster below:

Mohbad’s secondary school's tribute sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

nickipearl1233:

"This niga just start to dey enjoy life and dem pai am. Omo this his secondary school picture shows there was suffering aswear."

z_e_e_y_:

"Each time I see his post it just makes me sad and teary what a sad end to such a promising life ."

6thavenueluxury_backuppage:

"Am just crying again after I stopped for a week now oh Lord help my mindset

tolzz_beautyline:

"I’m crying again especially bcox of this song rest well champ."

miss_idayaht:

"Mohbad was killed when life just started been fair to him. abi, is this a dream? Is Mohbad not coming back truly? Chai. Rest well Champ ."

_realkaydee:

"So is now you know and want to release farewell statements really jeez hypocrisy."

vape.liquor:

"Very close to my house Alot of people spoke good of him and how he does carpentry work with his father ."

Nigerian man vows to give Mohbad's wife N10m

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man, Larry Omordia, identified as the CEO of African TV, challenged the late singer’s wife, Omawunmi Aloba, to prove the paternity of her son, Liam Aloba.

In a trending video sighted by Legit.ng on X, formerly known as Twitter, the elderly man explained why it was important for the late singer's wife to prove her innocence amid the controversies surrounding her husband's death.

He stated that opting for a DNA test was the best to shut trolls and those criticizing her, as he promised to give Imole's son N10m if the paternity test was positive.

