The existing feud between BBNaija stars Phyna and Chichi flared up once again, with both openly airing each other's contentious pasts

Legit.ng previously reported that the ongoing conflict traces back to when they both freshly left the 'Level Up' season 7 show

The recent episode online saw both contestants engaging in a heated exchange of abuses as they dirty linens in public

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

BBNaija Phyna and Chichi have rekindled their long-existing feud online as they openly disclose each other's dirty secrets.

Recall that Legit.ng had previously reported that the two reality TV stars have been at loggerheads with each other since they left the season 7 'Level Up' show.

BBNaija Pyhna and Chichi fight dirty online Credit: @unusualphyna, @itschichiofficial

Source: Instagram

In a fresh update, the two women called out each other online as they both insulted themselves with their various messy pasts.

Chichi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to drag Phyna with her previous pregnancy termination claims.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote:

"Little miss abO.rtiOn.ist!

YOU’re just a Mêntally Dêrânged Pestilential Dingbât! I can't take anybody that uses emoji's in place of quotation marks seriously! I'm glad you're passionate about something. Pity it's just Trolling. Bold of you to come for my unborn kids when you have donated yours to gútters. PIG ”

Phyna on the other hand body shamed her colleague and accused her of denying her children.

Phyna wrote:

"Mama 33years rest. Na tattoo wan com make you start today again. With the cashew water wey u take draw nonsense for body. Since na so my people I can't wait to get pregnant and have a bb. Maybe this will make you agree you have a child (na bcuz of you I born). Even the day I go post bikini pictures make you nor go say I wan Striper. Trying so hard to raise a nonexisting career."

Did BBNaija Whitemoney's media team betray him?

Hazel Oyeze Onou, former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, popularly known as Whitemoney, has blamed his team for his eviction from the show.

Whitemoney, Neo Energy, Alex, and houseguest Omashola, were sent home during the last Sunday eviction show on September 17.

Whitemoney claimed in an interview with media personality Hero Daniels that his team sold his vote, resulting in his eviction.

Source: Legit.ng