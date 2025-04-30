Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed his anticipation of welcoming former Governor James Ibori into the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Speaking at a vigil mass in honour of the late Amos Utuama, Oborevwori emphasized the need for unity within the political family in Delta State

The defection of Erhriatake Ibori-Suenu to the APC further strengthens the party's position in Delta, with Oborevwori now fully in control of the state’s APC structure

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed his eagerness to welcome James Ibori, the state’s former governor, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oborevwori made this statement on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, during a vigil mass held at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

James Ibori is expected to jump ship as mass defection guts PDP open. Photo credit: FB/James Ibori

Source: Facebook

The mass was organized in honour of Amos Utuama, the late former deputy governor of Delta, who passed away at the age of 77.

Utuama, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), served as deputy governor from May 2007 to May 2015.

Delta governor expecting predecessor's defection

In his address, Oborevwori, who defected to the APC along with other key members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State on April 23, spoke candidly about the state of politics in the region.

Delta Governor Oborevwori has defected from PDP to APC. Image credit: FB/Sheriff Oborevwori

Source: Facebook

He emphasized the importance of unity within the political family, noting that it is time for everyone to align their voices and work together for the state's progress.

“I didn’t want to speak here, but our bishop said, ‘speak, so people will hear,’” Oborevwori remarked, urging his audience to focus on collective leadership.

“When our leader leaves here and goes home, you will see your (political) family scattered. When you go to Abuja, you won’t speak in different voices.”

Referring to Ibori, Oborevwori said:

“I asked him when he is going to join us, and I know he will join us very soon in APC. I will receive our leader in Jesus' name.” He described Ibori as a leader who has created a large political family that needs to be united under the APC banner.

Oborevwori’s comments come on the heels of a significant political shift in the state. Earlier in December 2024, Erhriatake Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of the former governor and a current member of the House of Representatives, made headlines when she defected from the PDP to the APC.

This shift solidified the APC’s position in the state as it prepares for future elections.

Additionally, on Sunday, April 27, Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, confirmed that the APC structure in Delta is now fully under Oborevwori’s control, further cementing his leadership within the party.

The anticipated move of Ibori to the APC is seen as a crucial step in strengthening the party’s political influence in Delta State, a development that could reshape the political landscape in the region.

INEC and APC planning to make Nigeria one-party state - PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had said it is open to allowing eligible Nigerians without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote in the 2027 general elections, but cautioned that legislative amendments must back the proposal.

This is according to Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in an interview on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

The People's Democratic Party, alongside other major political parties in the country, has now rejected the proposed move as a ploy to crush Nigeria's already fragile democracy.

