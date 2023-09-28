Nigerian international sensation Burna Boy got many talking with one of his thought-provoking statements, as many speculated it was for the entertainment industry

The self-acclaimed African Giant is known for sharing his insightful views about life and its unpredictable daily events

In a recent social media post, Burna delved into the topic of having proteges in the music industry and the betrayal that comes with it

Nigerian international singer Burna Boy has once again captured the attention of netizens with one of his controversial, witty quotes.

The Last Last hit maker, amongst many things, is known to sporadically share his logical beliefs on life and humanity.

Burna Boy preaches on service and betrayal Credit: @burnabiythegenre

Source: Instagram

In a recent update, the Grammy Award-winning star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make a concise and in-depth statement about having mentees in the entertainment business and the betrayals accompanied with it, to which netizens were left to reflect.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“As you dey gather disciples, nor forget say na still Judas loose guard Jesus”

See his post below

Burna Boy’s new quote sparks reactions

See how netizens reacted to the singer’s words:

@MahrexOwl:

"ODG wisdom too much."

mr.dan991:

"Na Naira Marley get this one!!! Naira Marley dey gather people to defend am but na one person from he squad go betray am!!! We don too old to fail this exam."

chu6x:

"Burna boy and parables……. Naso em come up with “ you go explain tire” this em new plug strong sha!"

denis_laphlam:

"As dem kpaii Mohbad. Las las! Everybody go kpaaiiii, just different time."

commanderr_tom:

"Odogwu wey dey get beef with himself. Likeeee. You have money to buy me and my whole state. Why are you pressed and always shading people ? ."

williaam_scoffied_john_:

"I feel like he’s talking about record label’s owner’s. As you dey gather boys no forget say na Judas loose guard Jesus. I believe that’s one reason why he has refused to sign any artist up till now. "

Burna Boy drops deep observation on hard work: "You go explain, explain, explain"

Burna Boy had earlier shared a piece of advice to his fans and fellow countrymen on the controversies of hard work.

In a video shared online, the self-acclaimed African Giant argued that hard work goes with results to show that one is really putting in the work.

According to Burna, when one toils day and night with no concrete outcome, people will begin to lose faith in such a person.

Source: Legit.ng